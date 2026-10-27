Sandstone villa in East Dunbartonshire to be converted into nine flats

A sandstone detached villa at 274 Colston Road, formerly the Lion Hotel, is the subject of a planning application to convert the vacant building and its rear extension into nine residential flats.

The proposal submitted to East Dunbartonshire Council specifies a mix of four one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units. The conversion requires structural alterations to the existing shell, including the installation of two dormer windows on the front-facing roof of the former function room, alongside updated rooflights, doors, and windows.

The site's utility is tied to the reconfiguration of the grounds to support residential density. The current car park and driveway will be modified to increase the number of spaces from six to 13. The site plan includes the installation of 10 electric vehicle chargers, dedicated bin storage, and a communal garden.

The application, originally submitted on 20 January and validated on 23 October, is currently awaiting a decision. No physical work has begun on the site, and the change of use has not yet taken place.