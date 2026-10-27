Ramaphosa's local government white paper mandates non-partisan senior appointments

On 22 October, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a 192-page White Paper on Local Government, a regulatory framework proposed by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) that seeks to fundamentally restructure the appointment and accountability mechanisms of South African local authorities. The document's central institutional act is the proposed removal of political discretion from senior management appointments, a move designed to decouple municipal administration from party interests and establish a professional, non-partisan class of city administrators.

The current legal framework allows for political interference in municipal management, a practice the President explicitly criticized. Addressing the launch audience, Ramaphosa stated that the government had "underestimated how politicised appointments would open the door to corruption, malfeasance and a lack of accountability.” The White Paper responds to this by mandating that appointments to senior management and key technical posts must be based on specific disciplines essential to municipal performance, including finance, engineering, planning, and infrastructure management. It further introduces a mechanism for accountability, proposing "collective or individual liability and possible disqualification for councillors who knowingly approve unlawful appointments.”

These proposals carry immediate legal and procedural weight for existing municipal structures. For instance, the framework would expose sitting officials to liability for prior appointment decisions. Floyd Brink, the current Johannesburg city manager, was previously found guilty of "gross misconduct” in an investigation; under the new rules, the political appointors involved in his selection could face formal consequences. Additionally, comments from National Treasury officials suggest that the proposed legal changes would require appointed officials to report verbal instructions from politicians to a separate authority, effectively formalizing a check on informal political directives.

Financial Authority and Central Oversight

A second critical shift in the power dynamic involves the consolidation of financial control by the national level. The White Paper grants National Treasury explicit authority to ensure that municipal budgets are fully funded before approval. This addresses a recurring procedural failure where councils, including Johannesburg, have approved expenditure allocations without securing the corresponding revenue, leading to financial instability. Earlier this year, the Treasury responded to such mismanagement by suspending certain payments to affected councils.

Furthermore, the White Paper proposes a new apolitical intervention system to manage municipal crises. This structure includes a technical coordination unit described as the "engine room of system coherence,” which would operate without executive power over departments, relying instead on evidence and escalation. A separate "political escalation mechanism” would be established for cases requiring national or provincial intervention. This framework is designed to prevent arbitrary takeovers, such as the earlier intervention in Tshwane by the Gauteng provincial government, a move ultimately overturned by the Constitutional Court. The system also aims to address operational failures like the water crisis in Bronkhorstpruit, where officials reportedly signaled supply issues to their seniors, a pattern of delayed response that a structured escalation protocol seeks to mitigate.

Accountability and Coalition Transparency

The regulatory scope extends to the political composition of councils, specifically regarding coalition agreements. The White Paper mandates that any "coalition or support agreements that affect the formation or sustainability of the municipal executive must be written, signed and made public.” This requirement targets the opacity of current political arrangements, such as in Johannesburg, where a single councillor from the Convention for a Democratic Society in South Africa (COPE), Colleen Makhubele, was able to shift political control unilaterally. By requiring public documentation of decision-making principles and commitments to lawful conduct, the state aims to replace informal patronage networks with verifiable contractual obligations.

However, the White Paper stops short of imposing specific electoral thresholds for council representation. This omission leaves unresolved the structural instability caused by fragmented councils where multiple parties hold a single seat, a scenario that could increase with upcoming elections. The document does not provide the legal mechanism to prevent such fragmentation, despite the political power of the ruling coalition to enact such changes. The effectiveness of the proposed reforms thus hinges not only on the statutory changes in appointment and financial controls but on whether these documented procedures can be enforced within a political culture where informal practices remain prevalent.