Uganda imposes 21-day quarantine on arrivals from Congo to block Ebola spread

Uganda has mandated a 21-day quarantine for its citizens returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a measure announced by Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi to tighten Ebola precautions. The decision comes despite Uganda officially declaring its latest Ebola outbreak over in July, and follows recent positive tests among travelers who passed through the country.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Ugandan Army

The quarantine requirement applies specifically to Ugandan nationals who have recently traveled to the DRC, the region where the current outbreak is active. Health officials state that all travelers entering Uganda by air, land, or water must now complete a passenger locator form, while screening at Entebbe International Airport and land border crossings has been intensified.

This escalation is driven by two recent cases that raised concerns about transmission routes. In Kenya, a patient who traveled from the Congo through Uganda to Nairobi died two days after arrival. In Nigeria, a 42-year-old woman, identified as the wife of a Swiss diplomat, tested positive after returning from Uganda via Addis Ababa to Abuja on October 3. Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control reported that she is in isolation and has improved remarkably, with 53 contacts traced.

Ugandan authorities are investigating the Nigerian case in coordination with Nigerian and international partners, reviewing genomic sequencing, travel histories, and movement data. Minister Baryomunsi disputed the Swiss government's assertion that the woman contracted the virus in Uganda, noting that her relatives from West Nile had visited her in Kansanga, a suburb of Kampala, and had themselves traveled to the Congo. He emphasized that the investigation must rely on scientific evidence rather than political assumptions.

Genomic analysis of the Nigerian case indicated the virus was closely related to the strain detected in the Kenyan index case. However, Nigerian authorities stated there was no evidence that the Kenyan patient traveled to Nigeria or had a direct connection to the Nigerian case. Uganda confirmed that all 60 contacts linked to the Kenyan case completed their 21-day monitoring period and were discharged, with no further local transmissions reported.

The pressure on health systems in the region is underscored by recent violence against medical staff. On Saturday, a nurse was killed and a health worker severely injured while responding to an Ebola alert in Bafwasende, northern Congo. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the attack, emphasizing that workers protecting communities from the disease must operate in safety and dignity.

Uganda borders the DRC and has a history of battling Ebola outbreaks, making the current quarantine measures a critical component of its public health strategy to prevent cross-border transmission while genomic and epidemiological investigations continue to clarify the specific transmission pathways involved in the recent cases.