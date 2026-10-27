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Sewage spill: Tap water ban lifted in Pretoria after weeks of fear

World » Africa » South Africa

Residents of Pretoria Central, Arcadia, Sunnyside, and Marabastad have been cleared to resume drinking tap water following a precautionary boil-water advisory. The restoration of safe access comes after the City of Tshwane completed a chlorine shock treatment of the Findlay Reservoir and flushed the distribution pipes to remove contaminated water.

The effect of water shortage on stress level
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The effect of water shortage on stress level

The contamination occurred when a broken municipal sewer pipe in the Groenkloof Nature Reserve leaked raw sewage into the Apies River. This seepage entered the groundwater of the Upper and Lower Fountains springs, which serve as the primary feed for the Findlay water treatment works. While municipal officials noted that Fountains springs groundwater typically requires minimal disinfection, a Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) inspection revealed that no chlorination was taking place at the facility.

This failure in disinfection was uncovered during a wider DWS audit initiated after the Bronkhorstpruit water treatment works failed to chlorinate its supply for three weeks without notifying the public. DWS Director-General Sean Phillips confirmed to Parliament's portfolio committee on health that the lack of chlorination at Findlay posed a significant health risk. The City of Tshwane has since launched an independent investigation into the administrative negligence that led to the delay in communicating these risks to residents.

Infrastructure strain and water loss

To restore service during the cleanup, affected areas were temporarily switched to a bulk supply from Rand Water. However, this alternative is under severe pressure. Rand Water has warned that exceptionally high consumption levels across municipal areas, including Tshwane, are straining the system, which may lead to reduced water pressure or intermittent outages if allocated limits are exceeded.

The strain on the supply is compounded by systemic leakage. According to the Gauteng Water Security Dashboard, approximately 35% of Tshwane's water is lost to leaks. To address this material failure, the city has allocated R101-million for pipe replacement in the 2026/27 financial year.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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