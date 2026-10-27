Johannesburg M1 Freeway closure at Smit Street diverts CBD traffic

A wage dispute involving the South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) resulted in the complete closure of the M1 Freeway in both directions at Smit Street, severing a primary arterial link between the Johannesburg CBD and Braamfontein.

The disruption forced the redirection of northbound and southbound traffic, shifting vehicle loads from the M1 corridor to secondary routes and peripheral highways. To bypass the closure, southbound traffic from Sandton and Rosebank was diverted through Empire Road and Jan Smuts Avenue via Parktown, while northbound traffic from Booysens was rerouted through Booysens Road or the M2 East and Joe Slovo Drive.

The closure necessitated the deployment of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers to manage the physical diversion of vehicles and the redistribution of traffic flow toward the M2 highway, M11 (Victoria Avenue), and the N1 western bypass to maintain movement around the central business district.