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Philippines foreign ministry rejects call to outsource visa issuance to third parties

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rejected a proposal to strip it of its visa issuance mandate, asserting that the authority to grant visas is a statutory consular function grounded in both domestic and international law.

The dispute follows remarks from Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, who suggested that visa processing should be shifted to a third-party provider, specifically VFS Global, to ensure better vetting of foreign nationals. Remulla claimed in a radio interview that the DFA had previously treated visa issuance with China as a "business," a statement the DFA countered by noting that all fees are collected according to the prescribed Schedule of Fees and applicable laws.

Legal and Institutional Mandate

The DFA defended its authority by citing Executive Order No. 292, also known as the Administrative Code of 1987, which identifies visa issuance as a statutory consular function. The department further referenced Articles 3, 5(d), and 70 of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which establish that diplomatic missions exercise the function of issuing visas and travel documents.

While Remulla argued that visa issuance is a delegated authority from the Department of Justice (DOJ) due to its connection to immigration, the DFA maintained that while third-party providers like VFS Global can offer administrative support-such as receiving applications-the sovereign power to approve or deny a visa remains exclusively with the government through its embassies and consulates.

Security Concerns and Visa-Free Entry

The push for reform comes amid rising concerns over the exploitation of the 14-day visa-free entry policy by Chinese nationals. Department of Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty stated on Oct. 22 that most Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities in the Philippines entered the country using this specific policy.

This concern follows a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operation on Oct. 3 in Barangay Kimos, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay, where 101 foreign nationals were apprehended for suspected Pogo-related activities; 82 of those detained were Chinese nationals.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro confirmed that the DFA is currently examining whether the visa-free entry policy for Chinese nationals is being exploited for illegal purposes. The Office of the Ombudsman has not issued a formal response to requests for comment regarding the matter.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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