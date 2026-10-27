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Ninoy Aquino International Airport expected to handle 1.25 million passengers during Undas

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) projects that Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will handle approximately 1.25 million passengers during the nine-day travel window from October 27 to November 4, coinciding with the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day (Undas).

People at the airport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены
People at the airport

This volume represents a 1% increase from the 1.24 million passengers recorded during the same period last year. The operator expects traffic to peak on October 30, with around 149,000 travelers passing through the facility.

Operational adjustments

In preparation for the expected surge, NNIC has activated round-the-clock operational monitoring and deployed additional personnel to provide passenger assistance during peak periods. The operator also heightened security measures to manage the increased foot traffic.

Coordination efforts involve close collaboration with airlines, ground handlers, transport providers, and relevant government agencies. To support this, a 24-hour command center was established at Terminal 2 to facilitate incident response and operational coordination.

NNIC noted that it is working with the Department of Transportation, the Manila International Airport Authority, the Office for Transportation on Security, the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group, the Bureau of Immigration, the Bureau of Customs, and the Bureau of Quarantine to ensure smooth operations during the holiday season.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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