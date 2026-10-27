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Truck operators to register for 5% toll discount on SMC Tollways expressways by October 31

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Truck operators moving agricultural products through SMC Tollways Corp. expressways have until October 31 to secure a 5% discount on their toll fees. The deadline marks the final window for new applicants to register for the benefit, which covers five major expressways including the Skyway system, NAIA Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, STAR Tollway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

Transportation of bulky cargo
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Transportation of bulky cargo

Eligibility for the reduced rate requires two specific conditions: the vehicle must hold valid accreditation from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the operator must complete enrollment in the discount program. The company emphasized that applications received after October will not be processed, effectively closing the registration cycle for the current period.

Enrollment requirements and continuity

New applicants are required to submit a copy of the vehicle's official receipt, a certificate of registration, a valid DA accreditation, and a copy of their Autosweep RFID card. For operators who were already enrolled in the program prior to this deadline, the process is streamlined; they will automatically qualify for the November discount as long as their DA accreditation remains current. Those whose accreditation has lapsed, however, must re-enroll to maintain access to the 5% reduction.

The measure is part of a broader initiative by the Department of Transportation and the Toll Regulatory Board aimed at lowering the operational costs associated with transporting agricultural goods, particularly amid elevated fuel prices.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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