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Green Swan conference held in Manila marks first session outside Basel

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) hosted the first Green Swan Conference held outside Basel, Switzerland, bringing together central bankers, climate scientists, and business leaders at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila on October 19, 2026. Co-organized with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Banca d'Italia, and the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), the event focused on the intersection of physical climate risks and their specific impacts on economic and financial stability.

BSP Governor and Monetary Board Chairman Eli M. Remolona, Jr. identified the direct link between climate-driven physical damage and macroeconomic volatility. He noted that events such as flooded rice fields or destroyed roads act as catalysts for inflation and supply chain disruptions, transforming a localized climate event into a broader threat to sustained national growth.

Institutional Mandates and Risk Management

The conference explored the evolving responsibilities of central banks in a changing environment. Banca d'Italia Governor and BIS Board Chair Fabio Panetta stated that addressing climate risks is not an expansion of central bank mandates, but rather a necessary step to fulfill existing duties within a shifting global context. This sentiment was echoed by European Central Bank Executive Board Member Frank Elderson, who linked nature and climate risks directly to price stability and banking soundness, emphasizing the need for improved data to identify vulnerabilities.

Panelists focused on three primary dimensions of resilience: the assessment of physical climate risks, the use of insurance and risk-sharing mechanisms to bridge protection gaps, and the practical strengthening of the real economy against disaster losses.

Olaf Sleijpen, President of De Nederlandsche Bank and NGFS Chair, stressed the urgency of building economic resilience to withstand the increasing frequency of extreme weather. The event concluded with a high-level panel featuring Governor Remolona, Trinidad and Tobago Governor Larry Howai, and Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue, moderated by BIS General Manager Pablo Hernández de Cos, to prioritize future central bank responses to climate hazards.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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