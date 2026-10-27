Tashkent Shifts from Imported Ornamentals to 110-Hectare Domestic Shrub Production

Tashkent is transitioning from the costly import of ornamental plants to a large-scale domestic production model. To reduce reliance on foreign greenery and lower urban beautification costs, the city is establishing specialized nurseries designed to produce over 120 million shrubs from imported cuttings.

The Scale of Domestic Production

The initiative involves utilizing approximately 110 hectares of land to cultivate these shrubs. To ensure systematic growth, the target has been decentralized, with each district tasked with producing at least 10 million plants. The process is managed by teams of sector specialists and designated officials from the districts.

Infrastructure and Implementation

A key site for this operation is the forestry center in the Bektemir district, established in 2024 under a presidential initiative. According to Nurilla Abdurakhmonov, the governor of Bektemir district, this area is part of a broader "green belt" project launched by the Tashkent city administration under the national "Yashil Makon" (Green Space) initiative. To optimize growth, small greenhouses have been integrated between existing rows of trees, allowing the city and district beautification departments to cultivate shrubs from cuttings under controlled conditions. Approximately 2,000 specialists and workers are involved in the operation.

Economic and Ecological Rationale

Feruz Sa'dullaev, the chief forester of Tashkent, notes that the shift toward local cultivation is primarily an economic measure to reduce the significant expenditures previously allocated to purchasing imported shrubs. Beyond the financial savings, domestic production ensures that plants are acclimated to the local climate, which increases their survival and growth rates. Depending on the species, the transition from a cutting to a ready-to-plant shrub takes between one and three years.

Botanical Scope and Climate Adaptation

The project focuses on five primary categories of shrubs. With the guidance of foreign experts, various species have been tested over the last two seasons to ensure they can withstand Tashkent's specific environment. The selected varieties include boxwood (shamshod), ligustrum (including Italian ligustrum), honeysuckle (including "Bravo" and Japanese varieties), spiraea (zirk), berberis (beresiklet), lavender, Indian jasmine, and thuja.

This initiative represents the first large-scale project of its kind in the region to produce climate-adapted shrubs from imported cuttings. By establishing these nurseries, Tashkent aims to build an ecological shield and a sustainable supply chain for the city's planned greening and microclimate improvement.