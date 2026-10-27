Caring for the environment is a priority of the state policy of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's environmental strategy is structured around two primary pillars: domestic reforestation efforts and the preservation of the Caspian Sea ecosystem. The state presents these initiatives as central to its sustainable development model, with recent activities focused on large-scale tree planting and high-level international environmental diplomacy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Domestic Reforestation and Greening Campaigns

The domestic component of this policy relies heavily on the National Forestry Program, which mandates nationwide greening campaigns. This spring, residents from across the country participated in planting operations where hundreds of thousands of seedlings-coniferous, deciduous, and fruit trees-were put into the ground. Authorities describe this as a step toward expanding green belts around urban and rural centers to improve local environmental conditions.

Preparations are currently underway for a similar autumn campaign. The stated objective is to continue the expansion of vegetated zones around settlements, a practice that the government frames as a direct measure to mitigate environmental degradation and improve living standards through increased green cover.

Caspian Sea Preservation and International Engagement

On the international front, Turkmenistan has positioned itself as a key actor in regional environmental cooperation, particularly regarding the Caspian Sea. The country hosted the First Caspian Environmental Summit in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. During this event, participants addressed the preservation of the sea's unique ecosystem, the management of its natural resources, and strategies to combat climate change.

A recurring element of this agenda is the annual celebration of Caspian Sea Day on August 12. This date marks the entry into force of the Tehran Convention, the main international legal document governing the protection of the Caspian environment. In Turkmenistan, the commemoration is conducted at the state level and includes scientific conferences, exhibitions, and public events in Avaza. These gatherings are designed to maintain public attention on the protection of the Caspian basin and to facilitate multilateral dialogue on marine conservation.