Tajikistan's citrus exports exceed 10,000 tonnes annually

Tajikistan's Jayhun district is currently seeing a concentration of citrus production, with annual exports of lemons exceeding 10,000 tonnes. According to Mukhammadzhon Makhmadsharif, a chief specialist at the district's agricultural department, citrus cultivation now spans 200 hectares of land.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Figiu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Апельсины

The production structure in the region involves a mix of open-field and greenhouse farming. Residents are cultivating a diverse range of subtropical fruits, including lemons, mandarins, kiwi, bananas, papayas, limes, and grapefruits.

The operational model for smaller holdings often relies on a hybrid approach of traditional orchards and climate-controlled environments. For instance, the "Makhmadlatif" dehkan farm allocates 30% of its 3-hectare plot to lemon greenhouses, while the remainder is dedicated to peaches. This specific farm's data reveals the maturation trajectory of the crop: lemon seedlings planted in 2021 have reached a five-year growth stage, with yields now ranging between 80 and 200 kilograms per tree.

From a logistical standpoint, the harvest cycle peaks in early November. The shelf life of the produce, when stored in cool conditions, allows for market distribution through May.

According to farm owner Bakhtiyor Zokirov, the primary external destination for these citrus exports is Uzbekistan. Zokirov identifies lemon cultivation as a stable revenue stream for local producers, aimed at servicing both domestic demand and regional export markets.