World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Tajikistan's citrus exports exceed 10,000 tonnes annually

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

Tajikistan's Jayhun district is currently seeing a concentration of citrus production, with annual exports of lemons exceeding 10,000 tonnes. According to Mukhammadzhon Makhmadsharif, a chief specialist at the district's agricultural department, citrus cultivation now spans 200 hectares of land.

Апельсины
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Figiu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Апельсины

The production structure in the region involves a mix of open-field and greenhouse farming. Residents are cultivating a diverse range of subtropical fruits, including lemons, mandarins, kiwi, bananas, papayas, limes, and grapefruits.

The operational model for smaller holdings often relies on a hybrid approach of traditional orchards and climate-controlled environments. For instance, the "Makhmadlatif" dehkan farm allocates 30% of its 3-hectare plot to lemon greenhouses, while the remainder is dedicated to peaches. This specific farm's data reveals the maturation trajectory of the crop: lemon seedlings planted in 2021 have reached a five-year growth stage, with yields now ranging between 80 and 200 kilograms per tree.

From a logistical standpoint, the harvest cycle peaks in early November. The shelf life of the produce, when stored in cool conditions, allows for market distribution through May.

According to farm owner Bakhtiyor Zokirov, the primary external destination for these citrus exports is Uzbekistan. Zokirov identifies lemon cultivation as a stable revenue stream for local producers, aimed at servicing both domestic demand and regional export markets.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
Russia
In June, Russia will have to pay more than $2 bln in clearing off its foreign debts
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
World
Portuguese President To Meet Students In Moscow And St. Petersburg During His Visit To Russia
Popular
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's chances of becoming UN Secretary-General are viewed as low by a Russian expert due to strong European resistance and the informal rule of continental rotation, despite potential backing from the U. S., Russia, and China.

Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Iran Releases $37M in US-Confiscated Oil Proceeds for Rare Disease Patients
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk
Shrubby Potentilla 'Pink Paradise': How Light and Nitrogen Shape Bloom Quality Marina Lebedeva China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures Alexander Shtorm How to Turn Soviet Wall Units Into Modular Furniture Andrey Mihayloff
Impact of 2025 ICE Raids on Latino Voting Bloc and 2026 Midterm Prospects
Hidden Antarctic Lake Drained Slowly Over Five Years, Redrawing Ice Map
German Journalist Alice Schwarzer Criticizes Anti-Russian Rhetoric in Germany
German Journalist Alice Schwarzer Criticizes Anti-Russian Rhetoric in Germany
Last materials
Tajikistan's citrus exports exceed 10,000 tonnes annually
Malaysian man faces death penalty after ICA seizes 1.9kg of heroin at Tuas Checkpoint
Child Abuse Conspiracy: Grim discovery reveals extent of neglect after toddler's death
SFA recalls Arla Protein Salted Caramel Pudding over glass fragments after FSANZ alert
Winter Garlic: Why Clay Soil Kills Cloves and How to Fix It
Buckwheat and Millet Feed Soil Microbes to Fix Compacted Beds
Shrubby Potentilla 'Pink Paradise': How Light and Nitrogen Shape Bloom Quality
DOE Designates Helium a Critical Material to Secure Supply Chains
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. measles cases exceed 4,500, with Pennsylvania reporting over 1,300 infections
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.