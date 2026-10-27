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Singapore to build five new gas plants to meet 2031 demand surge

World » Asia » Singapore

Singapore is launching a five-year infrastructure plan to address a projected surge in electricity demand, aiming to expand generation capacity, grid infrastructure, and energy storage to support energy-intensive industries such as semiconductor manufacturing and data centres. The Energy Market Authority (EMA) reported that peak electricity demand reached 8.6 gigawatts (GW) in August 2026, with forecasts indicating a rise between 9.9 GW and 13 GW by 2031.

The central component of the plan involves the operationalisation of five new natural gas-fired power plants between 2026 and 2031. This addition is expected to increase the country's total electricity generation capacity by approximately 26 per cent from the current baseline of about 12 GW. Natural gas currently accounts for 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity supply, and the plan includes evaluating proposals for additional plants to be operational by 2032 if demand growth continues.

Grid Expansion and Transmission Capacity

To handle the increased load and variability from diverse energy sources, Singapore projects an investment of up to S$5.3 billion (US$4.15 billion) in its power grid between 2025 and 2029. This expenditure is 11 times higher than the investment in the preceding five-year period. The physical expansion includes the construction of seven new transmission substations by 2031, compared to four in the previous cycle.

The transmission cable network, which carries high-voltage electricity from power plants to distribution points, will be extended from approximately 7,700 km to about 9,100 km by 2030. Simultaneously, the distribution network, responsible for delivering lower-voltage electricity to end-users, will be reinforced to accommodate new demand sources such as electric vehicle charging. To facilitate future grid upgrades, Singapore is studying the feasibility of tripling the length of its cable tunnels from the current 50 km. These tunnels enable faster grid expansion, easier maintenance access, and a reduction in the frequency and duration of road works required for laying new cables.

Energy Storage and LNG Infrastructure

The plan also targets a significant increase in energy storage capacity, raising it from around 350 megawatt-hours (MWh) to just over 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) by 2030. These systems are designed to balance supply and demand fluctuations, providing rapid response to disruptions and storing electricity during periods of spare network capacity for discharge during peak demand. The EMA has issued a consultation paper to gather industry input on commercial deployment models, technical requirements, and operational rules for centrally controlled storage systems.

In parallel, natural gas supply resilience is being strengthened through the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification capacity. This capacity will increase from 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 15 Mtpa upon the operation of a second LNG terminal at Jurong Port by 2030. Singapore is also assessing the feasibility of a new energy cluster at Pulau Tekong, which may include hydrogen-ready power plants and an LNG terminal. Additionally, a joint intent has been announced with Saudi Arabia to store crude oil at the Jurong Rock Caverns, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2027 to bolster supply chain resilience.

Solar Targets and Low-Carbon Imports

Singapore has achieved 2.3 GWp of solar capacity and is on track to meet its 2030 target of 3 GWp. The government has set a new expanded target of 4 GWp by 2035, focusing deployment on reservoirs, vacant land, and building rooftops. Despite this growth, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng noted that solar power can meet no more than 10 per cent of the country's projected electricity demand in 2050.

To decarbonise the power sector, Singapore is expanding low-carbon electricity imports. The EMA has granted conditional approval to Sembcorp Utilities to import 1.3 GW of electricity, sourced from offshore wind in Vietnam and solar power in Malaysia, with imports targeted to begin by 2035. Detailed feasibility studies are underway for a second interconnector between Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia, which could support up to 2 GW of capacity by 2030, complementing the existing link that allows up to 1 GW of bi-directional flows. These measures are part of a broader strategy to diversify energy sources while maintaining the reliability of the domestic power system.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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