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Malaysian man faces death penalty after ICA seizes 1.9kg of heroin at Tuas Checkpoint

World » Asia » Singapore

On October 21, a 24-year-old Malaysian man was apprehended at Tuas Checkpoint for attempting to import controlled substances into Singapore on a motorcycle. The arrest was executed by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), who directed the Malaysia-registered vehicle for secondary inspection.

During the examination, ICA officers discovered five bundles suspected of containing drugs hidden within a tote bag. This bag was concealed under a raincoat inside the motorcycle's top box. Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers, alerted to the discovery, conducted further checks and seized approximately 1.924 kilograms of heroin and 164 grams of methamphetamine, locally known as Ice.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have a street value exceeding $222,000. According to ICA, the quantity is sufficient to sustain the addiction of approximately 1,010 abusers for one week. The man is currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

Under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act, the man faces the death penalty if convicted. The legal framework mandates this maximum sentence for the importation of specific quantities of heroin, which this case exceeds.

This incident is part of a broader trend in border security enforcement. On September 29, authorities disclosed that drug-related arrests at checkpoints increased by 53% in 2025, reaching 975 incidents compared to 635 in the previous year. ICA and CNB noted that traffickers are employing new concealment methods, often hiding substances within personal belongings or vehicle compartments to evade detection.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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