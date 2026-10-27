Child Abuse Conspiracy: Grim discovery reveals extent of neglect after toddler's death

Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 36, pleaded guilty on October 26 to charges connected to the abuse and subsequent death of her friend's four-year-old daughter, Megan Khung. The court hearing marked the final legal step for Chua, who had previously documented the child's mistreatment and assisted in disposing of the body after Megan was fatally injured. While her friends Foo Li Ping and Wong Shi Xiang have already been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for the core crimes of abuse and murder, Chua's admission confirms the broader network of neglect and violence that persisted for over a year before the child died in February 2020.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Calvin Teo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Chinatown market in Singapore

Chua's specific role extended beyond passive observation. She admitted to three primary charges: conspiring with Foo and Wong to abuse Megan, intentionally disposing of the child's corpse, and consuming methamphetamine. The conspiracy charge encompasses incidents where the group forced the girl to sleep on a balcony, deprived her of adequate clothing, and failed to seek medical assistance after she sustained a fatal punch. In one documented instance of the severe deprivation she witnessed, Chua allegedly instructed Foo to force Megan to eat mucus because the child was hungry, a command that Foo carried out.

Three additional charges related to separate incidents of child abuse have been reserved for sentencing, scheduled for November 13. These include an incident where Foo slapped Megan and forced her to wear a soiled diaper over her head, and another where Wong and Chua paraded the child in public with her face painted. The accumulation of these acts highlights a prolonged period of systemic failure by the caregivers to protect the child's basic physical and emotional needs, culminating in her death after Wong punched her in the stomach on February 21, 2020.

Following Megan's death, Chua aided Foo and Wong in eliminating evidence of the crime. The trio researched methods for incineration and transported the body to a car workshop in Paya Ubi Industrial Park. On May 8, 2020, they burned the remains in a custom-made metal barrel. Megan's body was never recovered. This act of disposal is distinct from the medical or social support systems that failed to intervene earlier; it represents a deliberate cover-up of the fatal outcome of the abuse.

The case underscores critical gaps in the detection of severe domestic violence and neglect. A prior report on Megan Khung's death identified specific lapses by the police and the Child Protective Service (CPS), indicating that institutional mechanisms did not effectively identify or intervene in the dangerous conditions of the child's home. Despite these failures, the legal system has secured convictions for the principal offenders. Foo, 30, was sentenced to 19 years in jail, while Wong, 40, received 30 years' imprisonment and 17 strokes of the cane. Chua's guilty plea and upcoming sentencing complete the judicial response to a tragedy that revealed both the extreme cruelty of the perpetrators and the institutional shortcomings in safeguarding a vulnerable child.