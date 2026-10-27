SFA recalls Arla Protein Salted Caramel Pudding over glass fragments after FSANZ alert

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed a precautionary recall of Arla Protein Salted Caramel Flavour Pudding (200g) following the potential presence of glass fragments. The agency issued a directive to the local importer, Trade-Pro Food Distribution, on October 26, 2026, instructing them to pull the affected stock from circulation as a safety measure. This action was taken in response to a prior recall initiated by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand regarding the Danish-origin product, which carries a best-before date of April 28, 2027.

Consumers who have purchased the product at FairPrice, Cold Storage, or online marketplaces such as GrabMart, Lazada, Redmart, Shopee, and FoodPanda are advised not to consume it. The SFA highlighted that ingesting glass fragments poses a physical risk, potentially causing cuts or tears within the digestive tract. Individuals who have already consumed the pudding and experience specific symptoms, including chest or abdominal pain, blood in stool, abdominal bloating, or fever, are required to seek medical attention immediately. For those without symptoms but with concerns regarding their purchase, the agency recommends contacting the point of sale for inquiries or a refund.