DOE Designates Helium a Critical Material to Secure Supply Chains

The U.S. Department of Energy has formally designated helium as a critical material, a status that triggers increased availability of federal financing for producers and underscores the government's view of the gas as indispensable to national security and technological infrastructure. This decision, announced Friday, follows a documented disruption in global supply chains triggered by geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, specifically Iranian strikes on facilities in Qatar and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Helium cylinders

Under federal law, the Energy Department can classify materials as critical only if they face a high risk of supply chain disruption and serve an essential function in energy technologies. In its Federal Register announcement, the department emphasized that helium is non-substitutable for several critical functions, including semiconductor manufacturing, leak testing of natural gas infrastructure, and quantum computing. It is also described as essential to key medical and scientific applications, such as MRI machines.

The designation comes at a time when global supplies are under acute strain. Although the United States remains the world's largest producer of helium, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in February trapped approximately one-third of the global helium supply in the Persian Gulf. The situation worsened in March when Iranian strikes hit the Ras Laffan facility in Qatar, a major site for helium production. These events have intensified pressure on industries that rely on the nonrenewable gas, which is crucial for manufacturing smartphones, automobiles, and advanced energy systems.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the designation is a strategic step to secure supply chains and maintain American leadership in energy and technological innovation. "Helium is essential to producing the semiconductors and advanced technologies that power our economy,” Wright said. By granting this status, the administration aims to stimulate domestic production and mitigate the risk of shortages that could otherwise hinder critical industrial and medical sectors.

This is not the first time the department has expanded this list. The last critical material designation was made in 2025 for metallurgical coal, a key ingredient in steel manufacturing. With helium's inclusion, the number of designated critical materials now stands at 20. The policy shift reflects a broader institutional effort to address specific vulnerabilities in the U. S. industrial base, moving from general political concerns to targeted financial and regulatory support for sectors identified as having no viable substitutes in their operational requirements.