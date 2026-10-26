State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

A federal court order issued in August 2026 invalidated a Trump administration ban on processing immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, yet the State Department has not resumed standard processing for thousands of applicants. Instead, the agency has paused routine operations to implement a mandatory internal training program for consular officers focused on identifying immigrants who may become public charges. This procedural shift means that even applicants with approved petitions face indefinite delays, as the State Department continues to request additional financial evidence from families while the administrative pause remains in effect.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by george ruiz is licensed under Public domain US passport

The institutional mechanism behind the delay is a discretionary suspension of visa issuance tied to a new policy directive. In August, the State Department informed the media that it was halting the processing of visas to launch an in-depth training program for embassies and consulates. The training specifically targets the identification of applicants who could potentially become a burden on taxpayers, a legal concept known as public charge. A former State Department consular officer described the pause as unprecedented in modern practice, noting that the agency is executing a presidential policy objective to reduce immigration and limit entry, despite the court ruling that struck down the broader country-based ban.

The legal status of the original ban is distinct from the current administrative hold. In January 2026, the administration banned the processing of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries. An analysis by the Cato Institute indicated that this ban affected more than 280,000 immigrants who had already applied for visas, including thousands of close family members of U. S. citizens and permanent residents. In August, a federal judge ordered the ban lifted. The State Department acknowledged on its website that the ban is no longer in effect due to this ruling. However, the agency cited pending litigation as the reason for declining to comment on the implementation of the order, and continues to apply additional screening criteria to all cases.

The practical consequence of this divergence between legal status and administrative action is the suspension of travel for approved immigrants. Applicants who have already secured approval through the U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) now face a second layer of scrutiny at the consular level. Dr. Fernando Lizcano, a Colombian national approved for an EB-1A visa for extraordinary ability in biomedical research, remains in Bogotá waiting for the State Department's final stamp in his passport. Similarly, U. S. Army veteran Dustin Hoffman, whose wife Gloria and their children are in Argentina, report that the State Department is demanding further proof of financial means to ensure they will not become public charges, despite the prior approval of their petition.

Attorneys representing these applicants argue that the State Department is slow-walking the process rather than complying with the court order. Alexis Axelrad, the president-elect of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, stated that while the formal ban no longer exists, the practical effect is identical because applicants are unable to receive green card interviews or have their visa foils issued. The administration's approach separates the legal validity of the visa from its issuance, using the training program as a mechanism to maintain control over entry. For affected families, this creates a bureaucratic limbo where legal approval does not translate into physical movement, leaving thousands of individuals, including spouses, children, and highly skilled researchers, stranded abroad indefinitely.