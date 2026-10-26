DraftKings Limits Winning Bettors to Cents, Regulators Find Asymmetrical Treatment

Professional bettors in the United States are increasingly finding that their winning streaks trigger a specific contractual response from online sportsbooks: the hard cap. While regulatory bodies focus on how platforms retain losing customers with VIP perks, the financial exposure for successful gamblers is a sudden and total restriction of betting limits, often reducing maximum wagers to fractions of a dollar.

The Mechanism of Limiting

The practice, known in the industry as "limiting," involves capping the maximum amount a user can wager based on their historical performance. DraftKings disclosed this strategy in a 2023 filing with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that it restricts betting limits at the individual customer level to manage enterprise risk. The company explicitly framed these restrictions as a response to customer profiles and risk levels, rather than as a discretionary service adjustment.

For "sharp" bettors-individuals who use mathematical models rather than intuition to place wagers-this results in a rapid loss of market access. Mike Manning, a full-time professional bettor in Massachusetts, reported that his betting capacity on various platforms collapsed as his success rate increased. On DraftKings, his limit was set to $25 per bet. On BetMGM, where he previously wagered between $1,000 and $5,000 per game, his limit dropped to $5. Another bettor, Michael Trevithick of Ann Arbor, Michigan, provided a betting ticket showing that DraftKings allowed him to wager a maximum of 49 cents on the NBA Cup.

Regulatory Findings on Asymmetrical Treatment

State regulators have documented the disparity between how platforms treat winning and losing customers. In 2024, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigated this trend after receiving data from gambling companies. The Commission found that winning gamblers have their betting limits decreased, while gamblers who lose have their limits increased. Despite this, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission noted that only 0.64% of betting accounts in the state had been restricted.

Massachusetts became the first state to require gambling companies to notify bettors when they are limited and to provide a reason. In a letter to Manning, FanDuel stated he was restricted due to "an assessment of your overall wagering patterns and their impact on our long-term risk position." DraftKings told Manning it took action "for internal risk management purposes." A DraftKings spokesperson told CBS News that the company applies customer-specific wagering limits to less than 0.15% of accounts as an enterprise risk control, generally in response to activity that appears designed to exploit errors or target discrepancies in odds. The spokesperson added that these decisions are based on customer behaviors, irrespective of whether a customer is winning or losing.

Matthew Litt, a New Jersey attorney who works on gambling cases, noted that the practice is legal provided the companies are not discriminating against customers based on protected characteristics such as race or religion. However, Gadoon Kyrollos, a professional sports bettor who is often limited, described the dynamic as a "ban or bankrupt" model.

VIP Programs and Losses

While winners are restricted, the industry simultaneously employs VIP programs to encourage continued betting from losing customers. Chris Swett, a former South Carolina attorney, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering in federal court. He stole approximately $2 million from his law firm to fund his gambling on FanDuel. Swett reported that after wagering $5,000 to $10,000 a month, a FanDuel employee emailed him stating that anyone spending $25,000 a month was eligible for a VIP host. This host provided free tickets to sporting events and complimentary entries to fantasy contests in exchange for continued wagering.

In 2020, Swett wrote to his VIP host, "I think I'm tapped out this month…" Two days later, the host offered him a 4% bonus on any new bets. Over a two-year span, Swett wagered $11 million and lost about $1 million on the site. When his funds ran out, he implemented the fraudulent scheme that led to his prosecution. Swett, who now faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, said, "I take personal responsibility for everything I did, but it just seems like their system was designed to keep me playing."

FanDuel responded by stating that its tools support informed and controlled play, including deposit limits and self-exclusion options. The company said it has made significant changes to how it operates its VIP program, including additional training and new technologies to identify problem gambling. FanDuel also stated that it uses tools to protect its financial risk in the rare instances where individuals attempt to deploy sophisticated income generation strategies.