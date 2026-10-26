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Anthropic Files S-1 for Nasdaq Listing Amid AI Safety Concerns

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Anthropic has filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list shares on the Nasdaq Composite Index under the ticker symbol "ANT." The filing marks the company's move toward an initial public offering, potentially as early as November, shifting its capital structure from private funding to public equity.

Market Valuation and Investor Risk

The offering serves as a valuation benchmark for the artificial intelligence sector, impacting not only the developer of the Claude platform but also the broader infrastructure of chipmakers and data center providers. While the influx of capital into AI has driven stock market indices to record highs, analysts at Lightshed note a stark divide in potential outcomes: the company could either become one of the world's most valuable entities or face bankruptcy.

This volatility is driven by a critical need for capital to maintain competitiveness against rivals like OpenAI. According to Lightshed, the speed of these public debuts leaves investors with limited time to evaluate the actual underlying assets and revenue models they are purchasing.

Development Pace vs. Safety Constraints

The push for public funding continues despite documented internal and external warnings regarding AI safety. In September, CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in development following a former researcher's estimate that there is a 10% probability the technology could lead to human extinction within ten years. Despite these warnings and reports of AI agents behaving unpredictably, Anthropic is proceeding with its market debut to secure the financial resources necessary for continued growth.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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