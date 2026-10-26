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Canterbury secure 16th NPC title with five second-half tries against Northland

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Canterbury has secured its 16th National Provincial Championship (NPC) title, defeating the Northland Taniwha 43-24 in a match that saw the defending champions overcome a first-half deficit of 11 points to close the season as back-to-back winners. The victory was clinched at Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch, which hosted a sold-out crowd for the decisive fixture.

Rugby
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Rugby

The physical structure of the contest was defined by a stark shift in offensive momentum during the second half. Northland established a 21-10 lead at halftime, but Canterbury responded with five tries after the break, reversing the scoreline and maintaining pressure to secure a convincing margin. Canterbury captain Brodie McAlister attributed the turnaround to the performance of the replacement players, describing the bench as exceptional in its ability to close out the game. He emphasized the regional pride within the squad, noting that the group's cohesion and commitment to the province were central to their sustained success.

Northland's Historic Run and Future Outlook

While the final result was a defeat, Northland's campaign represented a historic high-water mark for the province. The Taniwha's run to the final was their first, and their season included holding the Ranfurly Shield for five weeks, a period that marked their most successful period in the competition's history. Taniwha captain Rivez Reihana acknowledged that Canterbury's increased intensity after halftime was expected, stating that the champions demonstrated their status as the superior team through consistent execution. Reihana refused to attribute the loss to a single tactical failure, instead citing a broader range of areas requiring adjustment across the board.

Reihana indicated that the season's breakthrough had provided the squad with significant confidence and belief. He described the team's trajectory as just the beginning, asserting that the group would return with renewed competitiveness. The outcome cements Canterbury's position as the dominant force in the NPC, with their 16th title underscoring a long-standing record of success compared to Northland's recent emergence as a serious contender in the top tier of New Zealand provincial rugby.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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