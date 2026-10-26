Strong winds prevent aerial containment in Roxburgh scrub fire

A scrub fire in the central Otago township of Roxburgh remained uncontained on Monday night, forcing the evacuation of homes on Ladysmith Road east of the town center. The blaze, which ignited in vegetation at approximately 2.45 pm, was driven by strong winds that initially grounded aerial firefighting operations. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) deployed at least seven crews to protect residential structures, with a helicopter assisting on the ground from approximately 6.30 pm until darkness fell.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nickolas Titkov from Moscow, Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Foresfires

As a safety precaution, Aurora Energy disconnected power to more than 220 homes in the Roxburgh area earlier in the day, though by Monday night the number of residents without power had decreased to more than 30. Police and FENZ jointly managed the evacuations, with residents from six houses remaining evacuated by 9 pm. FENZ District Commander Blair Kiely noted that the intensity of the winds made containment difficult, stating that aircraft were unable to operate in most locations due to the conditions.

The Roxburgh incident was part of a broader pattern of vegetation fires across Otago and Southland, where rough weather moving up the South Island prompted multiple MetService warnings. While Central Otago's orange-level wind warning was lifted around 9 pm, large blazes continued to be fought in Southland and near the Desert Road. Kiely attributed the rapid escalation of the fires to a combination of strong winds and warm temperatures, which accelerate spread and increase the difficulty of containment.

FENZ emphasized that the current conditions are indicative of a wider seasonal risk. With most wildfires in New Zealand caused by human activity, authorities are urging residents to prepare for a potentially dry summer season influenced by El Niño. Kiely advised the public to monitor weather forecasts and utilize the checkitsalright platform to verify local fire season status before lighting any outdoor fires, noting that preparation is critical before conditions become drier.