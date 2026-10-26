Dogs learning to sniff out diseases from urine samples

The University of Waikato is conducting a pilot study to determine whether dogs can detect the parasitic disease schistosomiasis, commonly known as snail fever, by sniffing urine samples. The Scent Detection Research group at the university is training dogs to distinguish between urine from infected individuals and those without the condition, a method that could potentially streamline screening processes in regions where the disease is prevalent.

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Associate Professor Tim Edward, director of the unit, explained that this initiative is a preliminary step to assess the feasibility of scent-based diagnosis. No prior research has established whether schistosomiasis can be identified through olfactory means in human urine. If successful, this technique could offer a rapid screening tool for communities in developing countries where the disease is likely to affect populations.

Training Methodology

The dogs involved in the project are not specialised working breeds but rather pet dogs sourced from the local community. Researchers screen these animals to identify those that perform well in laboratory environments and appear to engage positively with the task. The training process begins with an automated apparatus designed to teach the dogs to indicate a positive sample. The device, described as a rotating carousel, allows the dog to access one sample at a time through a panel on the front.

To signal that a sample is positive, the dog must either hold its nose in a specific port where the sample is accessible or press a lever on the side of the apparatus. Conversely, the dogs are trained to reject negative samples from uninfected individuals. When a dog correctly identifies a positive sample, the apparatus provides an automatic food reward. This operant conditioning helps the animals learn to discriminate between the odours of infected and non-infected urine.

Early Results and Disease Impact

The project is currently in its early stages, approximately six to eight weeks old. However, one of the top performers, a chocolate Labrador named Mac, is already demonstrating the ability to accurately differentiate between positive and negative samples. Notably, Mac has shown this discrimination ability with urine samples he has never encountered before, suggesting that the training allows for generalisation to new cases rather than mere memorisation of specific odours.

Schistosomiasis is caused by a flatworm that spends part of its life cycle in freshwater snails. The microscopic form of the worm can penetrate human skin during contact with contaminated fresh water, subsequently living in the circulatory system. The eggs laid by the worm lodge in tissues such as the bladder, liver, or intestines, causing chronic inflammation. This condition can impede growth in children and may lead to certain types of cancer. Globally, the disease affects over 200 million people, underscoring the potential public health significance of a reliable, accessible detection method.