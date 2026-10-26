Impact of 2025 ICE Raids on Latino Voting Bloc and 2026 Midterm Prospects

The upcoming U. S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026, are poised to be a pivotal moment for the American economy and political landscape, with the central contest focusing on control of the Congress, currently held by Republicans. However, strict immigration policies and their economic repercussions are driving significant support away from one of the most important voting blocs: the Latino community.
A study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) illustrates how enforcement activities by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) translate into direct financial losses for local businesses. The mass raids conducted in June 2025 triggered a shock reaction in the market.
According to a survey of 75 business owners in Los Angeles:
Total losses across just nine studied locations exceeded $3 million within two weeks. This highlights the vulnerability of small businesses: fear of inspections reduces not only supply (due to labor shortages) but also demand, as customers seek to minimize contact with public places.
The case of New Sisu Inc. demonstrates how macro-politics affect specific production. Owner Ana Lopez was forced to cut her workforce by more than half, from 38 to 16 people. The primary cause was the emigration or relocation of employees. As a result, the company's production capacity fell by two-thirds: from 20 to 10 projects per month. This illustrates a long-term negative trend: the loss of skilled labor leads to the degradation of service and manufacturing sectors.
Economic pressure has already reflected on the approval ratings of the current administration. The Latino community, whose number of voters has grown to 38.9 million, shows signs of disillusionment. According to Pew Research Center data, Donald Trump's approval rating among Latinos who voted for him in 2024 has plummeted from 93% to 57%.
The overall background remains negative: a Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll indicates that dissatisfaction with the administration's actions reaches 62%, while support stands at only 34%.
"The Latino community feels a double blow: direct economic losses and a sense of broken promises by politicians who promised protection for the working class,” analysts note.
Politicians and economists agree that the current situation may lead to a shift in control of at least one chamber of Congress to the Democratic Party. For the economy, this would mean:
For states like California, where millions of naturalized citizens have the right to vote, the 2026 elections will become a tool for protecting local interests from federal decisions that, according to the business community, undermine the region's economic stability.
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