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Spanish Industry's Reckoning: Dual-Use Dreams Shattered by Strict Military Standards

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Spain's industrial sector is moving away from the traditional isolation of its defense industry, a shift driven primarily by fiscal mandates rather than immediate innovation. The primary catalyst is budgetary pressure: Madrid has committed to spending 2% of GDP on defense, while NATO urges member states to increase this figure to 3.5%.

This financial imperative is forcing civilian enterprises, ranging from automotive electronics manufacturers to aerospace systems providers, to integrate into defense supply chains. The competition for state funding is compelling these businesses to seek new points of contact with military corporations, although the integration relies on dual-use concepts rather than a simple conversion of consumer goods into weapons.

Experts from the Real Instituto Elcano caution against equating dual-use technology with the mere adaptation of civilian products. Systems such as GPS or medical cybersecurity tools require a different level of robustness for field operations than their consumer-grade counterparts. This divergence in standards often renders civilian products incompatible with military specifications, necessitating significant modification and certification.

In October 2025, defense major Indra and visualization systems producer Ficosa signed an agreement that underscores this trend. Despite the high costs associated with certifying and adapting products for Ministry of Defense requirements, the two companies are leveraging their respective competencies to compete for government contracts.

However, this business model carries significant geopolitical risk. Analysts warn that if the current level of geopolitical tension decreases, defense spending may contract, a pattern observed following the fall of the Berlin Wall. For civilian companies that have invested in military capabilities, such a shift would result in illiquid assets. Consequently, participation in the defense sector currently functions more as a hedge against prolonged instability than as a driver of long-term structural economic growth.

"The industrial shift is a process of adapting production chains to strict military standards, not a full technological breakthrough,” noted regional economist Valery Kozlov in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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