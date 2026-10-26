Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits

Nikolay Topornin, director of the Center for European Information, assessed the prospects of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of United Nations Secretary-General as low, citing strong resistance from European leaders and the established practice of continental rotation. In a conversation with Pravda. Ru, the expert noted that while U. S. President Donald Trump's personal affinity for the Hungarian politician could serve as a significant lever of pressure, it does not guarantee a win.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Coalition for the ICC / Credit: UN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ UN Security Council

Earlier reports indicated that the U. S. administration views Orbán as a suitable candidate for the role, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. The outlet claimed that Washington is interested in Orbán's participation in the race because he could secure support from Moscow and Beijing, with leaders of major powers regularly discussing new global realities to prevent conflicts.

Topornin observed that Trump considers Orbán his closest ally within the European Union. However, the candidacy would inevitably face vetoes from permanent members of the UN Security Council, specifically France and the United Kingdom. European partners, based on their experience interacting in Brussels, recognize the difficulty of negotiating with the Budapest-based politician.

Orbán has expressed willingness to consider the offer only if he is confident of an absolute victory. These diplomatic developments are occurring against the backdrop of Russia and China expanding their strategic partnership to a new level of cooperation.

"Trump's policy regarding Orbán is clear: he considers him a friend and his closest ally in the EU, placing high value on personal ties. Support from Russia and China, two other permanent Security Council members, certainly adds weight, but France and the United Kingdom will be categorically against it. They know firsthand how difficult it is to work with Orbán within the EU. Therefore, his chances are not that high,” Topornin said.

The expert identified the informal UN rule on regional rotation as a key obstacle. Since the current Secretary-General, António Guterres, represents Europe, the next leader of the organization would likely need to be from Latin America, Africa, or Asia.

Nevertheless, Trump may attempt to use his influence to advance his favorite candidate. This move comes while political battles continue in Western capitals, with outcomes set to determine the future configuration of international relations.

"Trump can pressure France and the United Kingdom to support Orbán. His candidacy is serious — Russia and China could back him. But most likely, the Secretary-General will be a representative of a neutral state from Latin America or Africa: the informal rotation of continents is in effect. However, the rule could be reviewed if everyone agrees,” the expert explained.

A critical factor will be the results of the U. S. elections. If Democrats gain control of Congress, Trump's foreign policy options will be significantly constrained. Simultaneously, a leadership crisis is intensifying within the EU, making Orbán's figure even more contentious. The situation is further complicated by the fact that many European political elites risk losing power due to internal disagreements and a shortage of resources. At this stage, Orbán's nomination remains one of several possible scenarios requiring further observation.