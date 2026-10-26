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Iran Releases $37M in US-Confiscated Oil Proceeds for Rare Disease Patients

World

For the first time since the founding of the Islamic Republic, Iran has secured a tangible financial recovery from the United States. Proceeds from the sale of confiscated crude oil will be directed to patients suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, a rare hereditary condition characterized by extremely fragile skin. Seyyed Hamid Reza Hashemi Gholpaiyegani, head of the Iranian charity EB House, announced on October 25 that the funds are now available for disbursement.

Flag of Iran
Photo: Wikipedia by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Flag of Iran

The dispute originated in 2018, following U. S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Tehran and the reinstatement of economic sanctions. In response to the tightened financial environment, the Swedish medical device manufacturer Mölnlycke halted shipments of Mepilex bandages to Iran. These specialized dressings are critical for epidermolysis bullosa patients, often referred to as "butterfly babies,” whose skin can blister or tear from minor contact. The bandages serve to protect damaged tissue, mitigate pain, and reduce the risk of infection, making them essential for daily management of the disease.

While American sanctions formally excluded medicines and medical devices from prohibited categories, practical barriers emerged. Restrictions on banking transactions and the threat of secondary sanctions on manufacturers created a chilling effect on trade, effectively complicating procurement processes. United Nations experts had warned in 2021 about the negative impact of such de facto constraints on Iranian patients' access to necessary treatments.

The mechanism of retaliation involved the seizure of assets. In 2023, Iranian military forces detained the tanker *Advantage Sweet*, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was transporting Kuwaiti crude oil valued at approximately $50 million, intended for the U. S. company Chevron. Tehran initially attributed the incident to a collision with another vessel, though it was later treated as a strategic asset seizure.

Legal proceedings followed in 2024. In March, an Iranian court ordered the confiscation of the oil cargo in favor of the affected patients. By July, the court had further ruled that the United States must pay $6.7 billion in compensation for both material and moral damages. The U. S. government rejected these claims and demanded the release of the tanker, which subsequently left Iranian waters. However, the judicial process regarding the oil itself reached a conclusion that resulted in the sale of the cargo.

According to Iranian authorities, the confiscated oil was sold for between $36 million and $37 million. This sum, while significantly lower than the multi-billion dollar court award against Washington, has been allocated to individual patient accounts. Iranian officials state that currency accounts have been opened for 632 individuals to receive these payments. The discrepancy between the awarded compensation and the recovered funds highlights the limited scale of the direct financial transfer compared to the broader legal verdict.

Tehran asserts that the interruption in bandage supplies contributed to the deaths of approximately 20 patients. Independent verification of a direct causal link between sanctions-driven supply cuts and these specific fatalities remains difficult to establish. Beyond this immediate case, Iranian officials indicate they intend to pursue similar compensation claims for roughly 750 patients suffering from another rare hereditary disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, suggesting the legal and economic confrontation may extend to additional medical categories.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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