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German Journalist Alice Schwarzer Criticizes Anti-Russian Rhetoric in Germany

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German journalist and feminist Alice Schwarzer has criticized the prevailing tone toward Russia in Germany, arguing in an interview with the Swiss publication Weltwoche that the country is shedding its historical responsibility regarding World War II. She contends that political rhetoric is increasingly replacing diplomacy with confrontation.

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Schwarzer, the founder of the feminist magazine EMMA, recalled the 27 million Soviet citizens who perished in the war. She stated that since childhood, she has carried a sense of guilt and a desire for reconciliation with Russians. She expressed surprise at the current dismissive attitudes toward Russia, describing the Russian people as highly cultured and highlighting their scientific and technical achievements. According to Schwarzer, the former sense of historical responsibility in the German media landscape has been supplanted by hostility.</n

She specifically questioned Chancellor Friedrich Merz's position, noting his lack of pursuit for direct negotiations with Moscow. Schwarzer argued that Germany risks becoming a losing party regardless of the conflict's outcome.

This stance aligns with her earlier activism. In February 2023, she co-published the "Manifest for Peace" with politician Sahra Wagenknecht, calling for an end to the escalation of arms deliveries to Ukraine and urging negotiations. The petition collected nearly one million signatures but sparked intense debate, with critics arguing that stopping military aid without security guarantees would weaken Kyiv's position.

Schwarzer reaffirmed this position in an October 23, 2026, interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF, stating she was ready to repeat her anti-war initiative. However, she maintained a clear distinction: on October 17, she explicitly stated that the war has no justification and does not excuse Russia's military operation.

In Germany, attitudes toward Russia remain a subject of sharp public dispute. Proponents of a hardline policy view sanctions and military support for Ukraine as necessary for European security, while opponents fear further escalation and demand diplomatic contact. In Austria, which maintains military neutrality, the possibility of negotiations is also discussed, although this status does not imply a rejection of European sanctions against Russia.

Schwarzer's comments reflect a broader societal debate within Europe rather than a unified government position: whether it is possible to counter Russian state policy without turning Russian culture, science, and the population itself into objects of collective condemnation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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