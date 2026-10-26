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Portugal Housing Crisis Deepens as Police Clash With Protesters in Lisbon and Porto

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Housing distress in Portugal has escalated into direct conflict, with police in Lisbon and Porto clashing with protesters who have established tent encampments. Reports from Público and Correio da Manhã indicate that social demands have transitioned into open volatility, while administrative failures hinder the state's ability to respond.

Portugal
Photo: Porto (Portugal) by Jose A., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Portugal

The Institute for Housing and Urban Rehabilitation (IHRU) exemplifies this governance crisis. As noted by Eco, the agency has cycled through seven leaders in 19 years. This institutional instability, coupled with outdated administrative processes and staffing shortages, has blocked the distribution of housing even when funding is available.

Financial projections for the sector remain bleak. According to Jornal de Notícias, the 2027 draft state budget proposes a 63% cut in relevant investments. With the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) concluding, many structural projects face termination. Currently, the government allocates only €1.39 for housing for every €100 of total state expenditure. In response, some municipalities are implementing localized measures; Diário de Notícias reports the introduction of affordable student rentals and intergenerational co-housing programs.

Infrastructure and governance issues extend to public transport. Negócios reports that the Porto Metro concession tender failed after approximately 3,000 clarifying requests from participants made an April operator transition impossible. Authorities have been forced to extend the existing contract with the Barraqueiro group.

Simultaneously, the Central Department of Investigation and Prosecution (DCIAP) is investigating the embezzlement of approximately €10 million in European subsidies. Correio da Manhã reports that funds intended for development were allegedly used to purchase luxury vehicles.

Artur Volkov, a real estate and housing market expert, told Pravda.Ru that institutional instability in property management and sharp budget cuts are causing construction market stagnation. He noted that the situation requires a long-term strategy independent of leadership changes rather than isolated subsidies.

Separately, Portuguese media outlets including Público and Jornal de Notícias continue to track international developments, specifically focusing on the outcomes of the Brazilian presidential elections and the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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