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Spain's Industrial Inflation Hits 18.3% as Persian Gulf Energy Costs Spike

World

Spain's industrial sector is experiencing a sustained surge in production costs, with the primary driver being a sharp increase in energy prices linked to instability in the Persian Gulf. Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that this energy cost spike is the specific transmission mechanism fueling industrial inflation, rather than broad-based demand shifts.

Almaras NPP (Caceres), Spain
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Фроблес, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Almaras NPP (Caceres), Spain

The impact of this energy dependency is visible in the disparity between headline figures and underlying costs. While overall industrial inflation in Spain reached 18.3% in September, extending a seven-month streak of rising prices, the core inflation rate excluding energy stood at just 3.6%. This 15-point gap isolates the exact channel through which geopolitical volatility translates into domestic economic pressure: it is not a general price increase across all goods, but a specific cost shock in the energy inputs that define the price floor for industrial output.

Regional data further highlights this structural exposure. In Catalonia, industrial prices rose by 10.6%, indicating that the pressure is widespread but varies based on local industrial mixes and energy consumption patterns. The critical implication for the broader economy is the lag effect: as companies exhaust internal cost optimization strategies in response to these sustained energy inputs, the remaining financial burden transfers to the consumer. The current trajectory suggests that without a stabilization of energy markets, the high-cost structure embedded in production will inevitably propagate into retail prices.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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