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Catalonia Real Estate Mortgages Hit 50% Peak Since 2011

World

In August, half of all real estate transactions in Catalonia relied on mortgage financing, a level of dependence on bank loans that had not been recorded since the height of the financial crisis in 2011. Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicates that 12,442 operations involved credit, marking a significant shift in the market's composition.

Barcelona (32327355472)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by deepskyobject, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Barcelona (32327355472)

According to Oscar Gorgès, manager of the Barcelona City Real Estate Chamber, this trend reflects the displacement of professional investors by end-user buyers purchasing homes for personal residence. The primary drivers of this shift are rising property prices and new regulatory frameworks that have created a climate of legal uncertainty for landlords, thereby reducing the profitability of the "buy-to-let" strategy.

Concurrently, the average mortgage size reached a historic high, approaching 194,000 euros. This figure correlates with a broader increase in housing costs: INE data shows prices rose by 10% compared to 2025 levels, with growth of nearly 6% recorded since the beginning of 2026.

Catalonia's market dynamics currently outpace national averages. While transaction volumes in the region increased by 7.8% and mortgages by 9% in August, the corresponding figures for Spain as a whole were 3.5% and 2%. Unlike the Catalan market, where half of deals involve credit, the majority of transactions across Spain still occur without bank financing, with mortgages utilized in only 43% of cases.

Geographically, the activity is heavily concentrated in Barcelona province, which accounted for nearly 64% of all operations. However, experts caution that this growth does not signal an expansion of the overall market, as it is sustained primarily by the secondary housing sector due to a sharp deficit in new construction.

Despite this recent activity, the market faces structural risks. The current increase in credit volumes occurs against the backdrop of the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates in September, a move that could reduce affordability for the end-user buyers who now drive the majority of demand in Catalonia.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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