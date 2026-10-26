Lebedinovskaya HPP capacity to rise to 10 MW after overhaul

Reconstruction work is currently underway at the Lebedinovskaya hydroelectric power plant (HPP), focusing on a full technical overhaul of the facility's core physical systems.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Турбина на электростанции

According to the Ministry of Energy, the project has entered the dismantling phase. Crews have removed the hydro-aggregates, power transformers, and piping systems. To optimize costs, the Ministry indicated that some of the decommissioned equipment will be repurposed at other power stations.

The technical objective of the modernization is to increase the plant's installed capacity from 7.6 MW to 10 MW. The project also includes a general upgrade of equipment to improve overall operational efficiency.

The reconstruction is being carried out with financial support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).