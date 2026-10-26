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Kyrgyzstan grows pediatric oncology staff from one specialist to over 15

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is seeing a measurable increase in its capacity to treat children with cancer, moving from a reliance on foreign diagnostics to performing more complex surgical interventions domestically. According to Sultan Stambekov, head of the pediatric oncology department at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health, the country now performs over 100 pediatric oncology operations annually.

Kyrgyzstan. The ophthalmologist examines the child's eyesight
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Kyrgyzstan. The ophthalmologist examines the child's eyesight

Speaking at the World Summit on Pediatric Oncology and Hematology in Samarkand, Stambekov detailed a significant expansion in specialized human resources. The number of pediatric oncologists in the country has grown from a single specialist to more than 15.

The growth in staff has been accompanied by an increase in hospital infrastructure to accommodate more patients:

  • Bishkek: In the Jal microdistrict hospital, there are now two departments, each with 35 beds, replacing a previous smaller unit of only 20 beds.
  • Osh: A pediatric oncology department with 20 beds is now operational in the city's children's hospital, extending specialized care beyond the capital.

Beyond surgical capacity and bed counts, the most direct change for families is the reduction in the need for medical tourism for basic diagnostics. Previously, patients were frequently sent to Almaty (Kazakhstan) or Russia for specific laboratory tests. Stambekov noted that the procurement of new laboratory equipment now allows these essential tests to be conducted locally.

Stambekov attributed the progress to a series of ongoing projects supported by the First Lady, Aigul Zhaparova.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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