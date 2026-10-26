Kyrgyzstan performs 127 kidney and liver transplants as funding shifts toward specialized centers

Kyrgyzstan is scaling its capacity for high-tech medical interventions, specifically in organ transplantation. According to Nurbek Bukuev, Deputy Minister of Health, the country has recently performed 116 kidney transplants and 11 liver transplants across several specialized medical centers.

Photo: https://t.me/RDKBofficial by официальный канал РДКБ, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Liver transplant surgery

The distribution of these procedures reveals a network of facilities handling these complex surgeries beyond the capital. Kidney transplants were conducted at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health (89 operations), the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital (19), and the clinic of Osh State University (8). Liver transplants were performed at the Osh State University clinic (7), the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital (2), and the Mamakeev National Center of Surgery (2).

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,528 patients are currently registered as having undergone organ transplants in the country, including 880 kidney and 648 liver recipients.

Investment in Infrastructure and Training

The government has increased financial allocations to sustain and expand these services. Significant funding has been directed toward the National Center for Maternal and Child Health, with 26 million soms allocated in 2025 to improve the kidney transplant system. Additionally, the High-Tech Medical Assistance Fund provided 3.96 million soms for six kidney transplants at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in 2025, and 12.2 million soms were earmarked for 20 operations at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health in 2026.

The Mamakeev National Center of Surgery is receiving targeted investment for liver transplant capabilities. This includes 100 million soms in 2024 and a further 64 million soms in 2026 for specialized medical equipment, of which over 21 million soms have already been deployed.

To support the hardware upgrades, the ministry is focusing on human capital. Over the last two years, 23 specialists from the National Center of Surgery have received training abroad. In April 2026, the center also hosted masterclasses led by Sergey Gautier, a leading Russian transplantologist and head of the Shumakov National Medical Research Center for Transplantology and Artificial Organs.

These figures and investments were presented during a session of the Jogorku Kenesh committee on labor, health, women's affairs, and social issues to review the current state of organ transplantation and the utilization of allocated funds.