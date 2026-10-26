World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kyrgyzstan performs 127 kidney and liver transplants as funding shifts toward specialized centers

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is scaling its capacity for high-tech medical interventions, specifically in organ transplantation. According to Nurbek Bukuev, Deputy Minister of Health, the country has recently performed 116 kidney transplants and 11 liver transplants across several specialized medical centers.

Liver transplant surgery
Photo: https://t.me/RDKBofficial by официальный канал РДКБ, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Liver transplant surgery

The distribution of these procedures reveals a network of facilities handling these complex surgeries beyond the capital. Kidney transplants were conducted at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health (89 operations), the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital (19), and the clinic of Osh State University (8). Liver transplants were performed at the Osh State University clinic (7), the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital (2), and the Mamakeev National Center of Surgery (2).

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,528 patients are currently registered as having undergone organ transplants in the country, including 880 kidney and 648 liver recipients.

Investment in Infrastructure and Training

The government has increased financial allocations to sustain and expand these services. Significant funding has been directed toward the National Center for Maternal and Child Health, with 26 million soms allocated in 2025 to improve the kidney transplant system. Additionally, the High-Tech Medical Assistance Fund provided 3.96 million soms for six kidney transplants at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in 2025, and 12.2 million soms were earmarked for 20 operations at the National Center for Maternal and Child Health in 2026.

The Mamakeev National Center of Surgery is receiving targeted investment for liver transplant capabilities. This includes 100 million soms in 2024 and a further 64 million soms in 2026 for specialized medical equipment, of which over 21 million soms have already been deployed.

To support the hardware upgrades, the ministry is focusing on human capital. Over the last two years, 23 specialists from the National Center of Surgery have received training abroad. In April 2026, the center also hosted masterclasses led by Sergey Gautier, a leading Russian transplantologist and head of the Shumakov National Medical Research Center for Transplantology and Artificial Organs.

These figures and investments were presented during a session of the Jogorku Kenesh committee on labor, health, women's affairs, and social issues to review the current state of organ transplantation and the utilization of allocated funds.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican tourist bus plunges off cliff, killing 60
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Russia
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Popular
ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface

Scientists estimate the immense surface layer of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was significantly altered by solar heating during its solar system transit.

ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface
Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production
Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production
Libya's 1.4M Bpd Peak Rendered Stranded by Pipeline Seizure
A toddler's bowed legs may signal a rare genetic error, not simple vitamin D deficiency
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk Angela Antonova Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff Lyuba Lulko Why Top-Down Ignition Makes Sauna Firewood Last Longer Alexander Artamonov
Blue Cheese Sauce Consistency and Ingredient Roles
Singapore MSF to recruit 3,000 specialized volunteers by 2030 to replace casual befriending
Mitsubishi Pajero global market launch: Japan and Australia release dates confirmed for 2026
Mitsubishi Pajero global market launch: Japan and Australia release dates confirmed for 2026
Last materials
Kyrgyzstan performs 127 kidney and liver transplants as funding shifts toward specialized centers
Winnipeg Police suspend Crime Stoppers platform after breach exposed 1.5 million tips
Sault Ste. Marie utility credits smart grid with saving 422,000 outage minutes
Quebec coroners link 500 food-related deaths to serving errors in care facilities
14 Indian states agree to raise district judicial officers' retirement age to 62
Madras High Court permits pregnancy termination beyond 24-week limit
Supreme Court issues notice to ECI over deletion of 20 million voters from Maharashtra rolls
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Why Swelling in One Leg Is a Different Signal Than Heavy Legs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.