Winnipeg Police suspend Crime Stoppers platform after breach exposed 1.5 million tips

The Winnipeg Police Service has suspended its participation in the Crime Stoppers program following a data breach that exposed a significant portion of the platform's historical records. The suspension follows a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that an activist group hacked Navigate360, the United States-based firm operating the tip management platform used by Crime Stoppers chapters in Canada and the U. S., in March. According to the broadcaster, more than 1.5 million tips submitted to Canadian Crime Stoppers programs over the last 25 years were exposed in the incident, along with unredacted personal information.

Operational Context and Authority

Navigate360 provides the technical infrastructure for Crime Stoppers, a network of chapters that collects tips on criminal activity from the public. The program's operating mechanism relies on the assurance that submissions remain anonymous, a condition that facilitates the flow of information from citizens to law enforcement, which is subsequently used to offer cash rewards for successful leads. The breach of the Navigate360 database compromised the integrity of this anonymity, as it released data that the platform was designed to protect.

Public Service Continuity

Despite the suspension of the digital platform, the Winnipeg Police Service has maintained a direct channel for the public to report criminal activity. The service has advised individuals with concerns for their safety or information on crimes to call the tip line at 204-986-6178. This directive ensures that the administrative function of receiving and processing criminal intelligence continues through a separate, non-digitized operational channel while the security of the online platform is addressed.