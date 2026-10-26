World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Winnipeg Police suspend Crime Stoppers platform after breach exposed 1.5 million tips

World » Canada

The Winnipeg Police Service has suspended its participation in the Crime Stoppers program following a data breach that exposed a significant portion of the platform's historical records. The suspension follows a report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that an activist group hacked Navigate360, the United States-based firm operating the tip management platform used by Crime Stoppers chapters in Canada and the U. S., in March. According to the broadcaster, more than 1.5 million tips submitted to Canadian Crime Stoppers programs over the last 25 years were exposed in the incident, along with unredacted personal information.

Operational Context and Authority

Navigate360 provides the technical infrastructure for Crime Stoppers, a network of chapters that collects tips on criminal activity from the public. The program's operating mechanism relies on the assurance that submissions remain anonymous, a condition that facilitates the flow of information from citizens to law enforcement, which is subsequently used to offer cash rewards for successful leads. The breach of the Navigate360 database compromised the integrity of this anonymity, as it released data that the platform was designed to protect.

Public Service Continuity

Despite the suspension of the digital platform, the Winnipeg Police Service has maintained a direct channel for the public to report criminal activity. The service has advised individuals with concerns for their safety or information on crimes to call the tip line at 204-986-6178. This directive ensures that the administrative function of receiving and processing criminal intelligence continues through a separate, non-digitized operational channel while the security of the online platform is addressed.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface

Scientists estimate the immense surface layer of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was significantly altered by solar heating during its solar system transit.

ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface
Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production
Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production
Libya's 1.4M Bpd Peak Rendered Stranded by Pipeline Seizure
A toddler's bowed legs may signal a rare genetic error, not simple vitamin D deficiency
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk Angela Antonova Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff Lyuba Lulko Why Top-Down Ignition Makes Sauna Firewood Last Longer Alexander Artamonov
Blue Cheese Sauce Consistency and Ingredient Roles
Singapore MSF to recruit 3,000 specialized volunteers by 2030 to replace casual befriending
Mitsubishi Pajero global market launch: Japan and Australia release dates confirmed for 2026
Mitsubishi Pajero global market launch: Japan and Australia release dates confirmed for 2026
Last materials
Kyrgyzstan performs 127 kidney and liver transplants as funding shifts toward specialized centers
Winnipeg Police suspend Crime Stoppers platform after breach exposed 1.5 million tips
Sault Ste. Marie utility credits smart grid with saving 422,000 outage minutes
Quebec coroners link 500 food-related deaths to serving errors in care facilities
14 Indian states agree to raise district judicial officers' retirement age to 62
Madras High Court permits pregnancy termination beyond 24-week limit
Supreme Court issues notice to ECI over deletion of 20 million voters from Maharashtra rolls
AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Why Swelling in One Leg Is a Different Signal Than Heavy Legs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.