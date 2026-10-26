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Quebec coroners link 500 food-related deaths to serving errors in care facilities

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Between 2021 and the present, nearly 500 people in Quebec died following food-related choking incidents, according to a review of 491 coroner's reports conducted by *Le Devoir*. Of these deaths, 216 occurred in long-term care facilities (CHSLD) or hospitals. The review highlights specific administrative and procedural failures, including the failure of staff to adhere to prescribed dietary restrictions, delayed emergency interventions, and insufficient surveillance during meals.

Lunch in the hospital canteen
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lunch in the hospital canteen

The primary institutional failure identified in the coroners' findings is the disconnect between prescribed dietary protocols and the actual serving mechanisms in healthcare settings. In several documented cases, patients with diagnosed swallowing disorders (dysphagia) were served food that did not match their specific texture or consistency requirements. For instance, an 82-year-old woman admitted to Jean-Talon Hospital in Montreal for a mental state evaluation died after choking. The coroner, Martine Lachance, noted that after the patient was found in a corridor with cyanotic lips and saliva at her mouth, staff administered oxygen but did not initiate resuscitation maneuvers for six minutes. The report explicitly states that a faster intervention would likely have improved her chances of survival.

Procedural Lapses in Meal Service and Staff Training

The review reveals that errors in diet adherence are a recurring cause of death. In one case in 2022, an elderly resident of a CHSLD in the Quebec region was served a meal tray intended for another resident. Because the food was not adapted to his swallowing disorder, he choked and died two days later from aspiration pneumonia. In another instance, a 92-year-old man in the Montérégie region died after choking on a sandwich cut in half, despite his prescribed diet requiring food to be cut into small pieces. Coroner Denise Fréchette concluded that both the staff member who prepared the tray and the one who supervised the meal failed to check the menu coupon, which indicated the resident's specific dietary needs.

Santé Québec, the provincial health agency, stated that following the coroner's report on the Jean-Talon Hospital case, a 2.5-hour training module on handling food-choking emergencies was provided to the auxiliary nurses of the affected unit. More broadly, Santé Québec affirmed that its establishments provide training on nutrition and swallowing disorders to support safe practices for patients with complex needs, and that work is ongoing to strengthen staff competencies.

Union representative Guillaume Clavette of the FSSS-CSN linked these failures to staffing and training deficiencies exacerbated by post-pandemic workforce changes. He argued that accelerated training programs for care aides (préposés aux bénéficiaires) have resulted in staff lacking sufficient foundational training, forcing more experienced colleagues to compensate. He has called for a return to more comprehensive training programs.

The institutional response to these findings has been localized and corrective rather than systemic. Approximately twenty coroner's reports led to specific recommendations, while around forty reported that corrective measures-such as enhanced meal supervision and improved emergency training-were implemented within the specific hospital or care facility following the death. The coroners consistently recommended improved first-aid training, stricter surveillance during meal times, and rigorous adherence to prescribed patient diets. However, the review underscores that the practical barrier remains the operational execution of these protocols by staff under varying workload pressures.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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