14 Indian states agree to raise district judicial officers' retirement age to 62

Fourteen Indian states have agreed to extend the retirement age of district judicial officers from 60 to 62 years, bringing the district judiciary closer to the retirement age of High Court judges. The Supreme Court confirmed this progress on Monday, signalling a shift in the administrative structure of the lower courts across a significant portion of the country.

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The development follows a directive issued by the Supreme Court on September 4, where the bench urged states to revise their superannuation rules. Chief Justice Surya Kant, leading a bench with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, expressed satisfaction with the current response and indicated optimism that remaining states would eventually follow suit.

Among the states that have consented to the change are Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. For these jurisdictions, the court has mandated that service rules be amended to reflect the new age limit, provided the High Courts conduct suitability assessments of the concerned officers. In a pragmatic move to prevent a gap in judicial service, the court ruled that officers in these states who reached 60 but have not yet retired should be allowed to continue until 62, pending the formal rule amendments.

The court has also specifically directed a long list of other territories-including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, and the NCT of Delhi-to reconsider their stance on the age extension. A key point of contention has been the financial implications for state exchequers; however, the Supreme Court has explicitly rejected the argument that financial burden can justify the refusal to raise the retirement age.

While the Supreme Court and High Court judges retire at 65 and 62 respectively, the district judiciary has long been capped at 60. This discrepancy dates back to a 2002 judgment that declined the recommendations of the Justice K Jagannatha Shetty Commission, which had first proposed the extension to 62 years. The current move represents a partial reversal of that long-standing policy.

Despite the systemic progress, the bench declined to entertain individual petitions from judges who have already retired or are on the verge of doing so. The court clarified that the matter remains a jurisdictional discussion between the Supreme Court and the state governments, rather than a venue for individual grievances.