Madras High Court permits pregnancy termination beyond 24-week limit

The Madras High Court has reaffirmed a woman's right to reproductive autonomy, permitting the termination of a pregnancy beyond the 24-week limit after medical scans identified significant foetal brain abnormalities. In her ruling, Justice PT Asha emphasised that the decision of whether to bring a child with potentially severe developmental challenges into the world rests with the mother.

Photo: unsplash.com by Camila Cordeiro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pregnant woman

The case reached the court after a medical board rejected the couple's request for a termination. The board's refusal was based on the premise that the detected abnormalities were not necessarily life-threatening and that the long-term prognosis could vary without further genetic testing.

Clinical scans had revealed agenesis of the corpus callosum-a condition where the bridge connecting the two brain hemispheres fails to develop-and ventriculomegaly, characterised by enlarged fluid-filled spaces in the brain. Medical reports indicated a high risk of intellectual disability, epilepsy, and significant cognitive, behavioural, and language delays. Crucially, the reports noted that the exact degree of impairment could not be reliably predicted prior to birth.

Facing an uncertain future for the child and the practical challenges of long-term care, the parents sought legal intervention to override the medical board's decision. The court examined the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, and the 2003 Rules, noting that under Section 3(2B), gestational limits can be bypassed when a medical board diagnoses substantial foetal abnormalities.

Justice Asha drew upon the Supreme Court's precedent in Suchita Srivastava v Chandigarh Administration, which establishes that a woman's reproductive choices are an integral part of her personal liberty. The court observed that the parents' concerns regarding the child's future dignity, independence, and overall well-being were valid considerations that the medical board had overlooked.

By setting aside the board's refusal, the High Court has prioritised the mother's agency in navigating a complex medical situation. The court has directed the hospital to proceed with the termination through a registered medical practitioner.