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Supreme Court issues notice to ECI over deletion of 20 million voters from Maharashtra rolls

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The Supreme Court of India has intervened to examine the legality of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, issuing notices to the Central Government and the Election Commission of India (ECI). The move follows a petition filed by Arun Anandagiri, a chartered accountant and journalist, challenging the scale and method of voter deletions across the state.

At the heart of the dispute is the significant reduction in the registered voter base. According to data provided by the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer, 20.68 million electors-approximately 21.14% of the state's 97.85 million registered voters-were excluded from the draft rolls. The official justification for these deletions is that these individuals could not be traced at their registered addresses during the SIR exercise.

Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar highlighted a critical gap between policy implementation and ground reality, particularly in urban hubs like Mumbai and Pune. Datar argued that the "person not found" classification has unfairly penalised voters who have been temporarily relocated due to large-scale urban redevelopment projects, effectively disenfranchising them through a technicality of residence.

The petition further breaks down the deletions into two categories: the 20 million voters removed for being untraceable and an additional 12.2 million electors struck off due to what are termed as "logical discrepancies." This suggests a systemic purge of the rolls that exceeds standard maintenance procedures.

The petitioner has requested the court to keep the revision exercise in abeyance until the matter is adjudicated, arguing that no voter present in the pre-SIR lists should be excluded without a rigorous verification process. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana has scheduled the next hearing for November 5, as the court scrutinises whether the SIR process adheres to constitutional mandates of universal suffrage and fair electoral administration.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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