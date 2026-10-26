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UAE enters UN secretary-general race by nominating Lana Zaki Nusseibeh

World » Americas » Guyana

The United Arab Emirates has formally entered the contest for the next United Nations secretary-general by nominating Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the country's minister of state for foreign affairs. This nomination, communicated to UN member states on October 21, introduces a new contender into a selection process that is currently without a consensus candidate among the five permanent members of the Security Council ahead of António Guterres' term ending in December.

Nusseibeh, 48, previously served as the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2024. In her entry into the race, she has pledged to strengthen the organisation's capacity to resolve international conflicts and advance multilateral diplomacy. According to Reuters, the senior diplomat has taken leave from her government position to pursue the candidacy. If appointed, she would become the first woman to serve as UN secretary-general.

The addition of a new candidate coincides with a significant shift in the field, following the withdrawal of former Senegalese president Macky Sall on October 20 at the behest of Burundi. This development places renewed pressure on the remaining frontrunners, including Guyana's Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who has moved to third place in recent informal assessments but remains in contention alongside Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan and Argentina's Rafael Grossi.

Security Council polling and procedural status

Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana's permanent representative to the United Nations and former foreign minister, was nominated on June 15. She has been a leading candidate in the Security Council's informal voting rounds. An independent publication, PassBlue, reported that the Security Council's straw poll on October 16 placed Grynspan first with nine votes encouraging her candidacy. Both Rodrigues-Birkett and Grossi received eight encouraging votes. In that same round, Rodrigues-Birkett received six votes discouraging her candidacy and one expressing no opinion, while Grossi received eight encouraging votes and two discouraging votes.

The October 16 polling was procedurally distinct as the first instance where the Council used colour-coded ballots. This format distinguished the preferences of the five permanent members-China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States-from those of the ten elected members. Although these informal straw polls provide an indication of candidates' standing, they are conducted privately and do not constitute a formal election. The United Nations has not publicly released official voting totals.

Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the Security Council must recommend a candidate for appointment by the General Assembly. A candidate requires at least nine votes from the 15-member Council and must avoid a veto from any permanent member. The next scheduled procedural step is an interactive dialogue with Nusseibeh on October 27, a milestone confirmed in a letter issued by the President of the General Assembly on October 23.

The successful candidate is expected to assume office on January 1, 2027, when Guterres' second term concludes. With the UAE's entry and the withdrawal of Sall, the selection process remains open with no clear consensus established.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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