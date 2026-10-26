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Four killed as car strikes rear of GDF lorry on Linden highway

World » Americas » Guyana

Four people died and three others sustained injuries after a motor car collided with the rear of a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) lorry on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Linden late on Friday, October 23. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) identified the incident as a fatal crash involving two vehicles travelling in the same direction.

Car accident on the highway
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Car accident on the highway

According to the police statement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:45 p. m. The vehicles involved were a motor car registered PZZ 8392 and a GDF lorry registered DFB 1788. Preliminary investigations by the GPF indicate that the GDF truck was travelling south along the highway, with the car following behind. The police report states that the driver of the car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear portion of the lorry. Additionally, police noted that the car was allegedly travelling at a high speed prior to the impact.

The four deceased were identified as Egburt Blair, 55, a resident of Half Mile, Wismar, who was driving the car; Tevin Thompson, 30, of One Mile, Wismar; Dannel Darrell, 28, of Block 22, Wismar; and Eon Jarvis, 40, also of Wismar, Linden. All seven occupants of the car sustained injuries and were transported to the Linden Hospital Complex, where the four individuals listed above were pronounced dead on arrival.

The three survivors admitted for medical treatment include a 43-year-old woman from Rainbow City, Mackenzie; a 45-year-old man from Block 22, Wismar; and a 40-year-old man from Green Valley, Wismar. The GPF has not released a final cause determination for the crash, and the full circumstances remain under investigation.

While police cite the car losing control and travelling at speed, other accounts circulating in local media have raised questions about the operational status of the lorry. A report by Kiskadee Watch cites allegations from a family friend that the truck was parked on the highway without functioning tail lights or reflector lights. Another account suggests the truck was moving and that the car driver attempted to overtake when an oncoming vehicle approached. These specific claims regarding the truck's lights or stationary status have not been confirmed by the Guyana Police Force.

In the wake of the tragedy, Linden Mayor Dominique Blair issued a statement expressing condolences to the bereaved families. In a social media post, the mayor described the incident as a "painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is." Blair noted that the gathering of residents at the hospital highlighted the shared grief within the community and urged citizens to support those affected, emphasizing compassion and collective mourning for the four lives lost.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway remains a critical artery connecting the coast to Linden, carrying a mix of private vehicles, public transport, and heavy-duty trucks. The collision has renewed scrutiny of road safety conditions, particularly visibility requirements for heavy vehicles during night-time travel, though official conclusions on the specific safety failures, if any, await the completion of the police investigation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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