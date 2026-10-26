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Guyana Football Federation launches 2026/27 Women's Division One League with $2.5m prize pool

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The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has initiated the 2026/27 Women's Division One League, a six-month domestic competition scheduled to run until late 2026 and early 2027. The tournament involves ten participating clubs and is structured around a nine-a-side format, with fixtures scheduled for Wednesdays and Fridays.

Volleyball
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Volleyball

Competition Structure and Financial Framework

The competition's financial architecture centers on a total prize pool distributed across two distinct tiers. The opening phase of the league, which commences on October 23, 2026, will see each club play every other team once, a stage that concludes on February 12, 2027. Following this initial round, teams are segregated into two groups based on their standings.

The top five teams advance to Tier One, where they contest for the championship and the primary financial rewards. The first-place club is allocated $1 million, while second, third, fourth, and fifth places receive $500,000, $300,000, $200,000, and $150,000, respectively. The remaining five clubs compete in Tier Two, where the winner is awarded $125,000 and the other four participating clubs receive $75,000 each.

In addition to the prize money, the GFF has allocated a preparation grant of $100,000 to each of the ten participating clubs to support their operational readiness for the season. The league is projected to feature a minimum of 90 matches, a volume designed to provide players with sustained competitive experience over the extended period.

Institutional Mandate and Participant Roster

Defending champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC are set to face opposition from nine other clubs, including Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, Fruta Conquerors FC, Santos FC, Monedderlust FC, Ann's Grove United FC, Den Amstel FC, Western Tigers FC, River's View FC, and new entrants Potaro Strikers FC.

Wayne Forde, President of the GFF, stated that the launch of the league represents a specific step in the federation's mandate to advance women's football in Guyana. Forde indicated that the competition's design aligns with FIFA benchmarks and guidelines, aiming to enhance the competitive experience for players and facilitate their development. The GFF positions this tournament as a structured pathway for female athletes to demonstrate their abilities and pursue opportunities at higher levels of the sport.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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