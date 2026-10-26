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Cardiff recruits 450 adolescents for brain scan study

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Cardiff University is recruiting 450 adolescents for the Brain Exploration in Adolescent Minds (BEAM) study, a longitudinal project funded by Wellcome that seeks to map the biological underpinnings of teenage development. The study pairs structural neuroimaging with behavioural assessments to track how microscopic changes in brain architecture correlate with shifts in learning, emotion and mental health.

Brain study
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Brain study

High-resolution imaging capacity

The physical core of the research relies on the Connectom scanner at the Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre (CUBRIC). The university notes that this machine is one of only four units in the world capable of capturing brain images at this specific level of detail. This hardware constraint determines the study's potential to visualise the microscopic structure of the brain, moving beyond general volumetric measurements to examine finer connective patterns.

Study composition and methodology

The cohort consists of 350 typically developing participants aged eight to 14, alongside 100 young people with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. This genetic condition serves as a comparative baseline, allowing researchers to isolate the specific effects of typical adolescent reorganisation against a known developmental trajectory.

Participants will undergo repeated scans at CUBRIC. Concurrently, they will complete game-based tasks on iPads. This dual-track approach allows the research team to link specific structural changes observed in the scanner output with functional outcomes in social development, emotional functioning and mental health.

Biological mechanism

Dr Jessica Hall, a researcher on the project, explained that hormonal changes account for only part of the behavioural shifts seen in adolescence. She described the teenage brain as a "complex highway” undergoing construction: "New roads are being built to make things more efficient, but it causes a huge amount of disruption for young people.”

The project is co-led by Cardiff University professors Derek Jones and Marianne van den Bree, alongside Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore at the University of Cambridge and Professor Rogier Kievit at the Donders Institute in the Netherlands. Families with children in the eligible age range can register interest via the BEAM study website.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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