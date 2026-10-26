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New-build registrations in Wales fall 24% as affordable housing pipeline shrinks

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The number of homes registered for construction in Wales has dropped by nearly a quarter, a decline significantly steeper than the national average and one that points to specific pressure on the affordable housing sector.

New houses under construction
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New houses under construction

According to data from the National House Building Council (NHBC), 647 new homes were registered in Wales during the third quarter of 2026, representing a 24% fall on the same period in 2025. For context, the UK-wide decline was 13%. Only the South East of England and the combined category of Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man recorded larger percentage drops, both at 32%.

A measure of the pipeline, not completed stock

It is crucial to understand what these figures represent. They are not a count of completed homes, nor do they cover the entire market. Developers register homes with the NHBC, a warranty and insurance provider, before construction begins. As such, the data serves as an indicator of future housing supply rather than current availability.

The NHBC holds more than 70% of the UK warranty and insurance market for new-build homes, making its registration data a widely used proxy for industry momentum. Across the UK, registrations fell from 30,279 in the third quarter of 2025 to 26,231 in the same period this year.

Disproportionate hit to affordable housing

The aggregate UK figure conceals a sharper divergence within the sector. The rental and affordable housing segment experienced the most significant contraction, with registrations down 23% to 7,872 units. In contrast, private sector registrations saw a more modest decline of 8%, ending at 18,359.

However, the NHBC did not provide an equivalent breakdown for Wales, meaning the precise composition of the Welsh decline-whether it mirrors the UK trend of affordable housing leading the drop or is driven by other factors-remains unclear from this dataset.

"The housing industry is at a critical point," said Daniel Pearce, chief strategy officer at the NHBC. "Demand remains fragile, affordability is stretched and our latest figures show that the pipeline of new homes is continuing to shrink. Without action to support demand and tackle the barriers to delivery, increasing housing supply will remain extremely challenging."

Pearce noted that affordability pressures continue to weigh on buyer demand, while structural barriers constrain the ability of developers to deliver new homes. Ahead of the upcoming Budget, he called for a dual approach: measures to assist buyers alongside regulatory and planning changes that reduce delivery costs for developers.

"Sustainable growth will require action on both demand and supply — improving affordability for buyers while creating conditions for developers and investors to build with confidence by considering delivery costs, planning and regulatory constraints and investment barriers," Pearce stated. "The Budget is an important opportunity to make progress on both sides of the equation."

The decline was not uniform across the UK. While Wales and much of England recorded falls, Yorkshire and the Humber saw registrations rise by 27%, and the West Midlands increased by 10%. Scotland recorded a smaller decline of 5%.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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