Bee Network buses operating beyond safe capacity during Greater Manchester tram closure

Passengers on the Bee Network are reporting that bus services are operating beyond safe capacity levels as Greater Manchester's tram network undergoes a two-week closure for track replacement. With three Metrolink lines suspended, the demand has shifted entirely to road-based replacement services, leading to overcrowding and refusals of boarding.

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Capacity mismatch on replacement routes

The disruption stems from the closure of the Altrincham, Trafford Centre, and Eccles lines due to engineering works on a 4 km stretch of track around Trafford Bar. Additionally, Deansgate-Castlefield, Cornbrook, and Trafford Bar stations are shut until Monday, 2 November, causing services to East Didsbury and Manchester Airport to terminate at Firswood, and the Rochdale line to stop at Exchange Square.

The physical consequence of this infrastructure gap is a direct reliance on Bee Network buses that were not sized for the displaced tram volume. Commuters report that single-deck vehicles are deployed on routes previously served by high-capacity trams, resulting in standing room becoming unavailable and passengers being turned away at the door. One passenger, Lydia Samuel from Salford, described the 33 bus service between Eccles and Salford Quays as "dangerously crowded,” noting that drivers are visibly stressed while managing crowds that exceed the vehicle's design limits. She reported waits of up to 40 minutes, followed by cancellations or the arrival of undersized vehicles that cannot accommodate the queue.

Travel time and route constraints

For those who secure a seat, the operational efficiency of the bus network struggles to match the tram service. Alex McCann, based in Altrincham, noted that his commute has extended from an average of 30 minutes by tram to up to 85 minutes by bus during rush hour. He cited continuous stopping on the route as the primary driver of this delay, a constraint exacerbated by congestion on key roads such as Chester Road.

The shift to remote work has become a coping mechanism for some, but for those with fixed commitments in the city centre, the lack of alternative high-frequency services creates a bottleneck. The absence of a viable, timely public transport option forces commuters to either accept the overcrowding, drive, or abandon travel plans altogether, revealing a gap in the network's ability to absorb peak-hour demand when the rail component is removed.

TfGM's operational adjustments

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) acknowledges the capacity shortfall, particularly in the Eccles area. In response, they have introduced an additional express shuttle service between Eccles and Media City, operating daily from 7 am to 7 pm starting Monday, 26 October.

Furthermore, TfGM has increased the frequency and size of vehicles on specific Bee Network routes. Capacity on the 263 bus has been tripled, while routes 30, 33, 50, and 250, which serve Salford and Trafford, have had their peak-hour capacity doubled through the deployment of extra buses. Ian Davies, TfGM's Network Director for Metrolink, stated that these changes aim to complement existing rail services and address specific feedback regarding journey times and service gaps experienced during previous summer closures.

The engineering works themselves involve replacing 4 km of track, renewing points, and improving drainage-a complex operation that can only be executed by closing a large section of the network. While the long-term goal is a faster and safer tram system, the interim period exposes the fragility of the integrated transport model when one critical component is taken offline.