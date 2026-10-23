Indian Border Tensions: China's Patrol Deviations Spark Confrontations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has acknowledged that stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains intermittent, attributing periodic disturbances to Chinese forces deviating from established patrolling patterns. This admission comes amid a growing disconnect between the government's diplomatic narrative of a "thaw" in relations and the operational realities reported by security forces on the ground.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Chinese army

The MEA's stance follows critical disclosures by the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shatrujeet Kapur. Speaking at an ITBP base in Alwar, Rajasthan, DG Kapur confirmed that confrontations with Chinese troops persist across several sites along the Arunachal Pradesh border. His assessment suggests a shift in the nature of the conflict, asserting that conventional warfare is no longer sufficient to counter China's tactics. In response, the ITBP has integrated drone platoons into all border units and introduced a specialized 'Strike' course designed to manage high-intensity skirmishes similar to the 2020 Galwan clash.

This operational tension persists despite a series of high-profile diplomatic engagements between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. Since October 2024, the two leaders have met three times-first in Kazan during the BRICS Summit, then in Tianjin in August 2025, and most recently in New Delhi in September 2026. While these meetings were framed as a strategic reset, with President Xi describing India as a "partner, not a rival," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that peace and tranquility in border areas remain an essential prerequisite for the broader development of bilateral ties.

The gap between diplomatic optimism and border volatility has triggered a sharp political backlash. The Congress party has demanded a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister in Parliament, arguing that the government is maintaining a "deafening silence" on the actual status of patrolling rights. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge specifically highlighted reports of incursions near Taksing in August and questioned why confrontations continue even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha-Damai.

The central point of contention for the opposition is whether India's pre-May 2020 patrolling access has been fully restored. By contrasting the "hugplomacy" of summit photo opportunities with the ITBP's admission of ongoing face-offs, critics argue that a policy of diplomatic accommodation may be masking a failure to resolve structural territorial disputes in Arunachal Pradesh.

While the MEA continues to rely on existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to avoid "miscalculation," the internal restructuring of the ITBP indicates that India is preparing for a prolonged period of asymmetric friction, where diplomatic agreements and tactical border skirmishes coexist as parallel realities.