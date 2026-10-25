Trump Administration Invokes Defense Production Act for $150M Fuel Production

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will invoke the Defense Production Act to allocate $150 million toward increasing U. S. production of gasoline and diesel. The Department of Energy stated in a press release that this funding is intended to boost refining output by millions of gallons per day, aiming to lower fuel costs for Americans who have been paying an average of more than $4 per gallon over the past three months.

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However, energy experts and industry representatives indicated that this measure is unlikely to provide short-term relief for household budgets. Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy, told CBS News that the initiative is "not going to have any impact" because global market forces, rather than domestic supply shortages, are driving current price levels. He noted that disruptions from the Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war have pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels since May, with Brent crude reaching $116 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate trading around $103 a barrel as of Friday.

Domestic Production Exceeds Consumption

The core issue identified by industry analysts is that the United States already produces more fuel than it consumes domestically. Data cited by experts shows that the U. S. produces approximately 9.5 million barrels of gasoline per day, while domestic consumption sits at 8.9 million barrels. Similarly, production of distillate fuel oil, which includes diesel, stands at around 5.3 million barrels per day against a consumption rate of 3.6 million barrels. Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser for Gulf Oil, explained that because the U. S. exports about 1.4 million barrels of diesel daily, there is "no slack in U. S. refining." Consequently, political directives cannot immediately expand physical production capacity beyond current operational limits.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade group representing refiners, stated that refineries are already operating at full capacity to maintain supply. A spokesperson emphasized that the industry is working to keep Americans supplied despite global disruptions and actual fuel shortages in other regions. Kloza added that even if the Defense Production Act accelerates certain expansion projects or the reopening of dormant facilities, the results would not be immediate. "Refineries take months and calendar quarters to bring units back to service," he said, meaning the $150 million investment will not alter the short-term price trajectory facing drivers and freight operators.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at $4.29 on Friday, representing a 40% increase from a year earlier. Diesel prices reached $6.32 per gallon, a 74% jump over the same period. These sharp increases contribute to a broader affordability crunch, with polling indicating that a majority of Americans hold pessimistic views on the economic outlook as the cost of essential inputs rises.