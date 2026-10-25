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Singapore MSF to recruit 3,000 specialized volunteers by 2030 to replace casual befriending

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The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is shifting the role of volunteers from general befriending to structured, goal-oriented interventions, creating a requirement for 3,000 additional regular volunteers by 2030. This expansion moves beyond casual assistance toward specialized support roles designed to complement professional social services and improve stability for vulnerable families and youth.

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Specialized Access and New Support Mechanisms

The transition focuses on integrating volunteers into the long-term care network through specific institutional arrangements. Rather than general outreach, new initiatives target critical transition points and emotional needs through evidence-informed roles:

  • Project Care: This mechanism recruits individuals pursuing or holding master's-level counseling qualifications. These volunteers provide counseling-informed support to families, focusing on emotional processing and parenting confidence.
  • Transition Support Companions: These volunteers are paired with children and youth in out-of-home care. The specific objective is to provide a consistent adult presence during shifts between care settings, aimed at increasing placement stability and aiding reunification efforts.
  • Youth Home Mentors: The role of volunteers in youth homes has evolved from basic befriending to structured mentoring. Volunteers now work alongside staff to track a young person's specific rehabilitation goals and facilitate their eventual return to the community.

The MSFCare Network, which is piloting Project Care and the Transition Support Companions program, aims to scale these two specific services to 300 volunteers by 2027.

Institutional Integration and Scale

To achieve these targets, the MSF is moving away from individual recruitment toward institutional partnerships that provide a steady stream of committed manpower. One such mechanism is the collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS), where a co-created course has integrated volunteering into the academic curriculum. Since August 2022, this arrangement has mobilized over 1,100 students contributing more than 20,000 hours to ComLink+ families.

This systemic shift emphasizes longevity and ownership over sporadic help. By evolving the volunteer's role into a mentorship or specialized support position, the state aims to provide children and families with a stable social anchor, reducing the volatility often associated with temporary or unskilled interventions.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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