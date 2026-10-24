Singapore migrant workers reliant on emergency meals amid two-month wage arrears

Nearly 240 migrant workers in Singapore's process sector are without pay for up to two months, leaving some unable to meet basic daily needs. NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Choo stated on October 23 that the workers are affected by alleged salary issues at Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction. The immediate financial gap has forced a reliance on emergency support mechanisms rather than earned income.

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Immediate Household Support Mechanisms

Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) and the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group met with 230 workers on October 19 and 20 to assess needs. As a direct result of these meetings, MWC and MOM are providing daily meals to approximately 90 of the affected workers. This in-kind transfer substitutes for the cash wages that have not been received, addressing the most urgent household cost: food.

Beyond meals, the support structure includes job matching assistance to secure new employment, legal aid for salary claims including overtime pay, and direct financial assistance for those with immediate liquidity crises. These measures aim to stabilize the workers' material conditions while the underlying wage disputes are resolved.

Economic Dependence and Remittance Impact

Desmond Choo noted that almost all affected workers are sole breadwinners. The unpaid wages therefore do not only affect the worker's immediate consumption but also disrupt the financial obligations they hold toward families abroad. The missed paydays have severed the flow of remittances, compounding the economic strain on both the local household (which is now supported by institutional aid) and the dependent families overseas.

While NTUC urges affected individuals to contact the MWC 24-hour helpline for support, the fundamental condition remains that wages have not been disbursed by the employers. The current assistance serves as a stopgap to prevent total economic exclusion for these workers, but it does not replace the contractual salary owed for their labor in the process sector.