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EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy

World

A growing crisis of confidence in European Union leadership may trigger a comprehensive replacement of political elites and a fundamental shift in relations with Russia, according to Vladimir Lepekhin, Director General of the EAEU Institute.

Von der Leyen
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Parliament, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Von der Leyen

The analysis follows an incident in Strasbourg where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left a European Parliament session after Slovak MEP Miloš Ugrik accused her of eroding the European economy and escalating international tensions. Ugrik argued that Brussels' policies lead to regional decline and noted that plans to allocate an additional 70 billion euros to Ukraine conflict with the interests of taxpayers.

Lepekhin asserts that von der Leyen maintains her position primarily through the support of global financial structures and bankers, despite intensifying internal protests and destabilization across major EU member states. He argues that the EU bureaucracy lacks accountability to the general population, creating a structural conflict between supranational administration and national interests.

According to Lepekhin, a failure to change leadership will result in total U. S. dominance over the European market and energy pricing. He notes that European capitals are increasingly resisting Brussels' dictates in an effort to protect their own sovereignty. This friction is driving member states to form internal coalitions and seek bilateral agreements outside the official framework of the European Commission.

The expert suggests that as long as the gap persists between national interests and the policies of leaders like von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, the risk of the European Union's collapse increases. For Russia, such disintegration presents a dual scenario: a potential reduction in the military threat from NATO, but more complex economic ties. Lepekhin argues that Moscow's most effective strategy would be restoring pragmatic, bilateral cooperation with individual European states, bypassing Brussels entirely.

Current political instability in Germany and France further illustrates this divide. In Germany, political elites face a loss of power due to resource mismanagement, while in France, President Emmanuel Macron has intensified efforts to neutralize political opponents amidst ongoing street protests. Lepekhin concludes that a change in EU leadership is a necessary condition for the organization's survival and the normalization of international relations.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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